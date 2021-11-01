World

Sturgeon: “Our future is at stake in Glasgow. Let’s avoid catastrophe “

Photo of James Reno James Reno27 mins ago
GLASGOW – Together with the ill-tolerated Boris Johnson, independence activist Nicola Sturgeon is the hostess of COP26, the vital UN climate summit that opened yesterday in Glasgow. But the first Scottish minister, in a video call with some international media including Repubblica, is facing a challenge that is not easy: the city, between invasion of rats, threats of strike by railway workers and only 15 thousand rooms for 25 thousand guests expected, is already under stress : many have to stay overnight in Edinburgh and several delegates from poor countries have not been able to arrive because of the rooms in hotels and B & Bs which even reached 600 euros per night.

