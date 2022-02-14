“Stutterer of m …”. Then the apologies and everything cleared up

The two spoke by phone and the goalkeeper minimized the incident after the attacker’s offenses

While on social media continues to discuss the video of Patrick Cutrone who on the bench defines Alessio Cragno “stammerer of m …”they arrive from those directly involved soothing signals about what happened. Immediately after the game, the Empoli striker contacted the Cagliari goalkeeper by phone for clarify his unhappy sentence and the matter was quickly resolved. The goalkeeper has minimized the incident and accepted the apology of the colleagueliterally hit in the meantime by a real social storm.

For some time in the national team, first starter in the Under 21 and then third goalkeeper in the major one, Cragno has never hidden that he is slightly stammering. On the contrary. Also to encourage those who have his own ailment, when it’s his turn, he shows up without problems in the press room and in post-race interviews. A mature and intelligent attitude that he also showed yesterday after the race and in the management of the “Cutrone case”.

Field things that must remain on the pitch, this is essentially the message leaked by the goalkeeper. One who has always behaved like this: even after Ronaldo’s kick in the face in a Cagliari-Juventus one season ago, he had remained on the pitch. Wounded in the face, but he had wanted to stay in goal. And in the following days – despite the very clear freeze frames on CR7’s involuntary intervention – he had not accused the Portuguese forward in the slightest. Yet it would have been easy to pass for a victim. Like yesterday with Cutrone.