Stuttering Day: why it is celebrated and who are the artists who managed to overcome their speech impediment

The October 22 of each year is celebrated world stuttering day. Driven by International Stuttering Association (ISA, by its name in English), the day seeks to raise awareness about the difficulties that all people who suffer from this speech condition go through.

The International Stuttering Association (International Stuttering Association, in English) was born in 1995 with the aim of help and accompany each of the people in the world who suffer from stuttering. In 1998 she proposed that the October 22 of each year will be celebrated world stuttering daywhich is also known as International Stuttering Awareness Day.

In the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO)stuttering or dysphemia is described as a “speech disorder characterized by frequent repetition or prolongation of sounds, syllables, or words, or by frequent hesitations or pauses that interrupt the rhythmic flow of speech”.

Although the origin of this condition is not known precisely, it is speculated that it is usually hereditary. It is also known that in most cases it presents during childhood and adolescence and usually disappears during adulthood.

Despite this, stuttering can become chronic and persist into a person’s adult life. That is why it is important to know that there are specific treatments for alterations in the fluency of speech and it is also essential generate awareness so that individuals who suffer from it are not excluded from society and that they can incorporate tools to join in any type of field.

There are several cases of actors and singers who suffer from this speech condition and they verify how it disappears when they express themselves artistically, either acting or singing.

Ed Sheeran He is one of the singers who suffered from stuttering as a child and managed to overcome it thanks to music, becoming one of the most important artists today. With Mark Anthonythe Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter and actor, something similar happens.

Ed Sheeran suffered from a stutter during his childhood (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Elvis Presley He also knew what it is to suffer from this speech condition as a child, something that he was able to correct over the years. Who did not achieve this was B.B.Kingthe King of Blues, who lived with stuttering until the end of his days without it manifesting itself on stage.

Leaving music aside, acting performers like Bruce Willis Y Nicole Kidman are some of the most famous cases of stuttering, and the most curious and outstanding of all is probably that of Marilyn Monroe. Scholars of his life highlight the ability of the iconic blonde to take advantage of this in her favor. In other words, they indicate that his slow and delicate speech style would have been born as a response and treatment to his difficulty in expressing himself.

THE NATION