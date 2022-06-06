Style duel: Alejandra Maglietti versus Zaira Nara

Alexandra Maglietti is one of the most famous panelists in Argentina, while Zaira Nara It is one of the most important models. Both have very different styles, but they coincided in something very special: the costume Orange.

Blake Lively wore it a couple of days ago in a darker shade and Gigi Hadid created a total look in this color of the moment. We talk about costume orange, the one who has been desired by two Argentines as Zaira Nara Y Alexandra Maglietti.

The first to opt for a costume orange was Zaira Nara in the “Team Flower” program. With an ensemble in this vibrant color, the model caught everyone’s attention and received many compliments on her social networks.

Zaira Nara She chose low-rise palazzo pants with cut-outs on the sides of the hips along with a white sweetheart corset and loose-fitting blazer. This is a super modern look that looks spectacular for a night out with heeled sandals or white stilettos. Also, you can wear it during the day with white sneakers and makeup in nude tones.

Alexandra Magliettimeanwhile, also chose a costume orange but for the parade of Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada in Uruguay. In this case, she combined his suit with a white Gucci t-shirt and white platform sneakers.

Here, the model gave the outfit a more sporty vibe thanks to the shape of her pants, which were high-waisted with a belt included, and her sneakers that were perfect with the elegance and simplicity of the suit in this vibrant color.

Alexandra Maglietti Y Zaira Nara propose different suits orange so that we are encouraged to use this 2022. Who was your favorite?