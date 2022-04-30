Style duel: Dua Lipa vs. Miley Cyrus

Dua Lipa26 years old, and Miley Cyrus, 29, are great friends and their video clip “Prisoners” already has almost 100 million views on YouTube. Both are very popular both in their country and in the world, but one of the great differences they have is their style to get dressed.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus She found fame at a very young age after starring in Disney’s “Hannah Montana” at age 14. Once she finished the program she decided to dedicate herself to music and she always had two characteristics that differentiated her from the rest of her: her hoarse voice and her rebelliousness.

The interpreter of “Party in the USA” likes daring and transgressive looks that mark your entire figure. Many consider her a modern Madonna and she is one of the most extravagant artists of the show and her clothes are rockers and punks, among which leather outfits and dark colors stand out.

Miley Cyrus she seeks to show herself as a femme fatale and many of her outfits have transparencies and openings as she demonstrated on her latest tour Attention. One of the outfits What attracted the most attention was a tight black bodysuit with a fishnet neckline up to the navel and also on the arms.

Dua Lipa

On your side, Dua Lipa also wears a bold style, but more classic and similar to what Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid or Emily Ratajkowski wear. She today she is one of the new references of pop and her name is already recognized internationally, so all the cameras follow her every time she appears at an event or walks down the street.

He has a great relationship with Donatella Versace and made his modeling debut on the Italian firm’s runway for Milan Fashion Week. She opened the show in a black blazer-style outfit adorned with colorful pins and platform sandals and closed the show in a bright pink two-piece outfit with magenta gladiator sandals. For both outfits wore straight hair.

“It’s an honor to open and close the Versace show tonight in Milan, a surreal moment I will never forget! Donatella Versace you know I will be your Versace girl forever,” she wrote on Instagram.

Dua Lipa’s look for the 2021 Grammys. Source: Instagram @dualipa.

For the shows, choose very sensual bodysuits with transparencies, glitter and that mark your entire silhouette, but not too risky. A Dua Lipa She likes to be fashionable while still looking sensual like at last year’s Grammys where she surprised with a fuchsia outfit that consisted of an oversize cape that when she took it off she surprised with a mini outfit of the same tone.

Miley Cyrus Y Dua Lipa they have a great relationship although their styles be different. While the former Disney girl is daring, wilder and darker, the interpreter of “Future Nostalgia” bets on fashion and current trends to choose her outfits.

