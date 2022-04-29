Style duel: Lily Collins vs. Ariana Grande

Singer Ariana Grande turn to the most stylish Italian platforms of the moment: the Versace that all celebrities love. Meanwhile, the actress Lily Collins from “Emily in Paris” She bets on everything she learned during the series: the lines of the designs are everything. Of course, both bet on the monochrome as a fashion hit and of course, they think far beyond total black to add color to their style. Which one do you prefer?

Ariana Grande: her love for monochrome and Versace

The successful American singer loves Italian shoes. She has confessed that she is her inspiration to dress, that day, from head to toe in the same color as her stylish platforms, the fashion hit of the moment, which Ariana Grande bought in all possible colors.

The shocking platforms of Ariana Grande. Source. Instagram @arianagrande

Here we see her from her official Instagram account presenting her line of beauty products rem beauty with a lit outfit. With a euphoric and festive air, reminiscent of the sixties and a taut hairstyle with a swept back ponytail, she presented the products in a fuchsia minidress and tights to match her platforms, and some robotic aesthetics in her outfit.

Half shirt, short sleeves, short skirt slightly flared and tight at the waist gave prominence to the immense Versace platforms that she adores so much and also has in her wardrobe in green and yellow tones.

With a funky aesthetic, she left the accessories aside and opted to make an impact with the sole fact of respecting a single color for the entire look. Without a doubt, she stylizes, and it suits her wonderfully, in tune with her mood.

Lily Collins: super modern lines and monochrome

The decline of the lines of this singular suit of Lily Collins that’s all. Its bright turquoise color, the flared finish of the blazer and the skirt with an opening but close to the body make up an original outfit.

The unique lines of the suit are all the rage on social networks. Source. Instagram. @lilijcollins

A prominent neckline and a leading blazer allow the skirt to do what is just and necessary: ​​to surprise towards the end, when the lines of this lower garment seem to dance with those of the upper garment in a harmonic and perfect intersection.

The bet is to give a modern touch to the classic and clear, go for the monochrome but not without daring to small accents of tan thanks to a top of that tone that peeks out from under the turquoise blazer of Lily Collins and of course, pointed toe shoes with high heels.

Covered buttons on the blazer’s cuffs and down the center line give it a feminine touch along with the updo, somewhat undone for a laid-back, fresh look.

The bracelets on the tan heels were one of the most flattering details. Source. Instagram. @lilijcollins

The soft make up and the delicate earrings of Lily Collins They accompany the elegant and feminine choice of studs with a bracelet.

Which of these monochrome looks do you prefer? Let the duel of styles begin!