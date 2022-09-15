Style duel: Margot Robbie vs. Scarlett Johansson

Doing a review, in Ghost in the Shell in 2017 it was the first duel that the actresses faced (indirectly) margot robbie Y Scarlett Johansson. It is worth remembering that both have had some conflicts to keep the role of Motoko Kusanagi, one of the definitive female characters in anime. Now let’s go get your styles at a special celebration where they were nominated.

Deluxe: margot robbie Y Scarlett Johansson at the oscars

Famous actresses always show that they are gorgeous and that they have a very critical eye for fashion. That is why it is a constant dilemma to take sides with only one of them. Likewise, it is worth making a duel of styles.

Without a doubt, they are one of Hollywood’s favorites and they demonstrated this at the 2020 Oscars, when they were nominated for “Best Supporting Actress”. On the one hand, Scarlett Johansson for his participation in Jojo Rabbit and, on the other, margot robbie for his performance in Bombshell.

Most notably, Scarlett played Rosie Betzler in Jojo Rabbit as the character Jojo’s mother. The film was set in World War II, and was about a Jewish mother who hid a Jewish woman in her own home to protect her.

On the other hand, Margot played Kayla Pospisil, a Fox News worker in Bombshell, the film that was based on true events and tackled one of the biggest media scandals in the United States.

Related news

To make this duel of two great talents, beauties and fashion icons, the wardrobe that both chose for said celebration was considered.

Lots of personality: Duel of styles

the dress with which margot robbie was the Oscars belonged to the firm Chanel, with a vintage style. She had a sweetheart neckline and her silhouette was well defined at the waist thanks to a brooch that fit right in the center of the chest, with a blue stone and a white tassel.

margot robbie marked her own style with a black dress for the Oscars 2020 – Source:

The chosen dress was accompanied by open sleeves, with a bow on the shoulder. In this way, the Australian actress marked a very particular moment in the history of the catwalks: the Haute Couture collection of 1994. Without a doubt, she left everyone speechless.



For its part, Scarlett Johansson She also chose a dress, but a metallic one that, in addition to being totally opposite to that of her shortlisted opponent, was much more trendy.

Scarlett Johansson He took all eyes at the Oscars 2020 – Source: Vogue

All that platinum glitter was from the Oscar De la Renta firm. The chosen design had a corset neckline and a satin mermaid skirt that immediately made her the most statuesque of all the guests present.

If in other ceremonies the actress had already opted for vertiginous V-necklines, this time, she left no doubt that the bustier neckline she chose elevated any dress to the umpteenth trend.

Simply, seeing her go by, seemed to fall with the fluidity of an alchemist’s elixir and all thanks to her curves that not only adapted to her body perfectly, but, due to the brightness, eclipsed the natural beauty of the actress.

In this duel styles of two beauties and in the same place. What is your favorite dress?

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.