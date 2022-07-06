Style habits you MUST STOP because they make you look childish

Essentially, it’s not like there are “childish” or “immature” clothes for you. We will never find anything like it. What we do assure you that they exist habits of style appropriate for certain scenarios, and others that just aren’t. As a general rule —which we have repeated endlessly—, you can use whatever you want; however, there are practices, customs or beliefs around your clothes that don’t always make you look quite right. That they could even be subtracting points in your work or in the image you give in front of your friends or partner. And this time we want to talk to you precisely about those habits that make you look like an inexperienced child choosing what to use to go out and play in the streets.

And notice that, deep down, we have a very serious problem with the very concept of immature. For years that word has been used to describe what opposes the social impositions that we must carry as “adult men.” To demerit anything that does not fit with a supposed mold of “maturity” —which only applies to past generations—. The same thing happens when we refer to something childish, as if being a child were a bad thing per se. And no. Let’s clarify: what we mean here is to stop making decisions about our wardrobe as when we were little. When our parents chose the clothes we would wear or when we had no other obligation than to get dirty on the floor and be happy, without worrying about the look of a boss or the person with whom we so much wanted a date.

Taking this into account, take note of the suggestions below. These are the style habits that are most damaging your image as an experienced man.

Oversized is not the same as buying a larger size. Christian Vierig via Getty Images

buy bigger clothes

You’re no longer going to grow taller or need more space or more “jerky” movements, so you don’t need to buy really huge sweatshirts, pants or jackets. What an eye: we are not saying no to the designs oversized. That is completely another area, a very important trend and a look that Robert Pattinson himself has masterfully taught us to wear. This is about purposely choosing clothes one or two sizes too big; especially sports items.

… or always choose skinny silhouettes

For some reason, the shirts always went in the opposite direction to the previous point; especially, the closer we got to adolescence. It’s time for you to stop doing it. You are no longer a guy trying to show off his top muscles or showing off his concert shirts. The same happens with the jeans, which for millennials became increasingly narrow. then buy t shirts and pants that go according to the shape of your body and the places you will visit the rest of the day.

stay halfway

For example, choosing shorts to the middle of your calf. What were you looking for? A short or a full pants? Please make a decision. And see that the shorts have triumphantly returned during the 2020s, but you must pay attention that they do not go down below your knees, as well as you must also evaluate the length of your shorts and what best suits the shape of your legs. The same happens with the tees whose sleeves are three quarters or shirts that resemble a shirt underneath with a bib… why would you need that, having the possibility of perfectly combining two good individual garments?

Opt for the cheapest accessories

And we are not referring to the price they may have, but to their appearance. There are real bargains and items that look great. What you should stop taking into account is all those objects that look poor quality or obviously synthetic. Say goodbye to plastic watches, vinyl belts or rings and bracelets that are gold —but not gold—.