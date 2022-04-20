Style lesson: Kim Kardashian wears the suit to perfection

One thing is certain about the wardrobe of Kim Kardashian in 2022: nothing specific should be expected. At the start of this year, the creator of Skims has already worn countless boots knife boots Balenciaga, showed up at Paris Fashion Week wrapped in signature Balenciaga tape and appropriated menswear in cities around the world. So what is the latest surprise that the queen of Instagram has in store for us?

During this weekend, Kim Kardashian posted photos of herself dressed in an XXL navy blue blazer and the accompanying suit pants, a suit from the workwear-inspired collection of Prada for fall-winter 2022-2023 for menswear. She paired her oversized suit with azure blue gloves (ubiquitous on the runway at Raf Simons and of Prada) and donned a pair of ski-style sunglasses. This flawless look worn by Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) on the catwalk, she completed it with pointed boots, just visible under her pants, signature of the looks of Kim Kardashian.

Perpetual evolution

Whether she’s choosing her pieces from the hottest menswear collections, heading to awards parties in opulent mermaid dresses or wearing puffy coats from young up-and-coming designers, Kim Kardashian renews its style like no other, and we never get tired of it.

Translation by Sophie Brindel