Style Makers Awards

Hollywood and fashion stars met the night before last at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles to recognize those who make them shine on the red carpet and runway: their stylists.

Actresses like Brie Larson, Megan Fox, Tiffany Haddish and Zoey Deutch; singers like Machine Gun Kelly and Christina Aguilera, and models like Alessandra Ambrosio attended the Daily Front Row’s Sixth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, in which Texan Brandon Maxwell was recognized as Designer of the Year.

The creative, recalls “Fashion Week Daily”, began his career as a Hollywood stylist before establishing his brand in 2015.

In turn, Australian photographer Russell James was honored for his lifetime achievement spanning fashion campaigns, TV commercials, movies and music videos. He is mostly known for being the lead photographer for Victoria’s Secret.

Stylist to the stars Elizabeth Stewart was recognized as a Fashion Visionary. Her client list includes Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, Jessica Chastain and Viola Davis.

Other awards went to the Barbie doll, for being a fashion influencer; Paris Hilton, Fashion Entrepreneur; Etienne Ortega, Makeup Artist of the Year, and Bryce Scarlett, Hairstylist of the Year.

Christian Dior will present its Cruise 2023 collection in Seville on June 16. The parade, in the Plaza de España, will be “an event that will show the excellence of craftsmanship and culture.