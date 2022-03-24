Style manual for the new clothes with polka dots arriving at Zara and Mango

The street style and the catwalks have already warned: the moles They arrive stomping and take center stage to the floral and geometric print of spring.

Of all the designs, shapes, fabrics and sizes, the polka dot print is dyed bright colors and pastels adapting to this spring’s trends and mimicking the vibrant and colorful garments that predominate in stores.

Zara and Mango have joined this trend by launching a collection with polka-dot garments that are as spring-like, eye-catching and sophisticated as possible. A success to break with the monotony of the garments and add a touch chic and feminine to yours looks.

Polka dot midi skirt + printed top Tamara Falc combines a polka dot midi skirt with a printed sweatergtres

The muse of street style Tamara Falcon walked through the streets of New York with a look of the most New Yorker and lady composed of a polka dot pleated midi skirt and a zebra print jumper. Combine two patterns of the same tones It is an option very used by fashion experts that creates a look of the most risky and sophisticated.

Satin polka dot skirtMango

Satin polka dot midi skirt Mango (39.99 euros).

Zebra print shirtMango

Zebra print tie neck shirt Mango (19.99 euros; before 29.99 euros)

Polka dot dress with colored background

Chiara Ferragni in a polka dot dress on a blue backgroundgtres

A different way to wear the polka dot print is on a colored background. The best option for spring as it gives it a touch of color and vibe to the look. In this case, Chiara Ferragni wears a mini cut-out dress with white polka dots on a Klein blue background that gives her a chic and female to look. On Zara you can find the midi version with larger cream polka dots on electric blue.

Polka dot dress with linenZara

Polka dot mini dress with linen Zara (35.95 euros).

polka dot shirt + skirt

Olivia Palermo combines a polka dot shirt with a monochrome mini skirtgtres

Olivia Palermo opts for a polka dot blouse combined with a midi skirt in the same tone. A very option easy and fast to complement this pattern with which you will not have any difficulty since we all have basic garments in a single color in our wardrobe. On Zara we can find a set in shades of cream and beige that is ideal for this spring.

polka dot shirtZara

polka dot shirt Zara (€25.95)

Linen cape skirtZara

linen cape skirt Zara (€35.95)

Total polka dot look Julia Roberts wearing a total polka dot lookgtres

Bet on him total look A polka dot dress like actress Julia Roberts is the smart choice as you don’t have to think about how to combine the pattern. versatile and comfortable, jumpsuits are ideal for spring and if they are also polka dot, we have the look perfect of the season.

Polka dot print jumpsuitMango

polka dot print jumpsuit Mango (49.99 euros)

