style mistakes and horrors that you will never have to commit again!

Leggings: here are the most common style mistakes that you will never have to commit again! Leggings are the most comfortable garment in our wardrobe, but also the one that hides the most pitfalls! Let’s see together how to wear (and not) the leggings!

In recent years we have been used to wearing extremely comfortable clothes. The life we ​​have led was not exactly the most worldly, due to the events that have affected the entire world population. For this reason we settled into that comfy and not particularly chic style that has accompanied us in this period. But now we can say that our life is taking shape again, and is regaining possession of all those commitments and rhythms that characterized it before this stalemate.

So I wonder, why are we slowly returning to life as before when our outfits don’t seem to reflect the same will? We keep going out of the house in tracksuits, sneakers, or even leggings! No and absolutely not! It’s okay if after a tiring week we need to feel comfortable, but it doesn’t have to become a habit! Especially if these garments that we wear as carriers of absolute comfort are actually perfidious enemies of style. An example? The leggings! Here are the style mistakes you didn’t know you were making and the ones you just must never make!

The leggings. What are leggings? They are a particular type of garment created in some way to replace socks. Generally in stretch fabrics, the leggings are born initially for specific practical needs, and not aesthetic ones. Over the years this type of garment has taken on different roles in different fashions, thus remaining one of the most used clothing items ever.

It has become one of the most used garments all over the world also thanks to its natural comfort, totally elastic and adherent. But above all the leggings has become the garment we know today because it truly adapts to all physicalities.

The problem is that all these positive notes have made us lose sight of the essence, the nature of this garment, or a substitute for the stocking.

So it follows that it cannot be worn in certain ways. Unfortunately, being the most used garment, it is also the one worn worse.

Today we will show you how to best wear leggings, when it is necessary to use it and when instead it is better to put it in the closet, so as not to stumble into those perfidious stylistic errors that we fashion victims just cannot afford.

Are you ready? Let’s begin!

The most common style mistakes when it comes to wearing leggings are the ones you wouldn’t imagine!

I’m sure. All of us have made these style mistakes at least once in our lives. The time has come to fix our mistakes and put the leggings back in the closet, and not reopen it for a while!

Let’s start right away by getting to the heart of our style guide and see the most common mistakes that you absolutely must not make when using a leggings:

short shirts : we have just said that leggings are and are born as substitutes for socks. Even if we buy the most opaque model in circulation, their nature is to be worn with a piece of clothing that covers at least up to the hip.

: we have just said that leggings are and are born as substitutes for socks. Even if we buy the most opaque model in circulation, their nature is to be worn with a piece of clothing that covers at least up to the hip. transparent: for the concept that we have just described, leggings are not extremely opaque, by nature, since it is deduced that an opaque shirt is worn over a garment such as a leggings. So many of the leggings you buy have a composition of fabrics that makes the whole garment transparent to light. There is nothing worse than having transparent pants that show off your panties. The worst style mistake!

for the concept that we have just described, leggings are not extremely opaque, by nature, since it is deduced that an opaque shirt is worn over a garment such as a leggings. So many of the leggings you buy have a composition of fabrics that makes the whole garment transparent to light. There is nothing worse than having transparent pants that show off your panties. The worst style mistake! gym: last but not least is the gym leggings. Yes, you can wear it with a short t-shirt, because its composition of technical fabrics makes the material rigid and very opaque. That’s right: technical fabrics, for the gym. You absolutely can’t wear a full top and leggings to go for an afternoon walk with friends, unless you plan on going for a jog right after.

These were the mistakes not to be made at all when it was time to use leggings.

But how should you wear them?

with a long sweater, a tank-soled boot and a long coat

an oversized white shirt and an eco leather jacket

with a preppy-style sweatshirt, terry sock over leggings and trendy sneakers.

Here’s how to wear leggings correctly. I recommend, without abusing it. Your wardrobe is full of trendy clothes! Create your outfit and show it off without fear! You will be unique!

