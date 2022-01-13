Stylized Google Pixel Fold spotted in Android 12L Beta 2

Historically, Google designs these animations to recall, at least a little, its products; after all, the position of the SIM tray is not universal, and varies from one device to another. It is true that we are talking about a Beta version, so the animation may not be definitive, but at the same time in the files that manage the animations there are direct references to the term “Pipit”, which should be the Pixel Fold’s own code name.

That said, we observe how the trolley of the SIM is in central position of the lower side in the “front” half (i.e. where the external display is located), while the volume rocker is more or less in the middle, just a little off-center towards the bottom, of the right side, then the “rear” one (opposite to where the external display is). There hinge instead it is on the left when the device is closed.