Su Zhu, CEO of Three Arrows Capital, believes Dogecoin is the cryptocurrency of the people

Su Zhu, CEO of Three Arrows Capital, outlined a bullish thesis for Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency: Dogecoin (DOGE).

During a recent episode of “The Game Theory of Crypto Podcast”, Zhu claimed to be bullish on DOGE as the meme-coin managed to capture the interest of novice traders more than any other cryptocurrency on the market.

Zhu pointed to some data from the popular trading application Robinhood, which recently released its second quarter results report, in which DOGE accounted for 62% of crypto revenue:

“The best way to understand DOGE is, in my opinion, to look at Robinhood, which is mostly used by novice traders. DOGE is 60% of their crypto revenue. And cryptocurrencies in general account for 40% of Robinhood’s revenue. . […] Similar data can also be found on other platforms, such as Coinbase. I mean, a few days ago the volume of DOGE was higher than Ether. […] People want to trade DOGE. “

In the second quarter, DOGE’s average daily volume nearly reached $ 1 billion. In the first quarter, its average volume was just 74 million.

Three Arrows Capital CEO pointed out that the DOGE brand is “four times more recognized than Ethereum“in communities unfamiliar with cryptocurrencies, reiterating, just as Elon Musk did in the past, that Dogecoin is the cryptocurrency of the people. He stressed that anyone can own them “a whole quantity“so that also”the man who drinks beer can understand how it works“; in addition, the asset is promoted organically by the community:

“If you look on social media, you look on Twitter and Instagram … DOGE is the only coin where you can see a woman explaining to another woman how it works, and she doesn’t get paid to do it. She just does it because she likes it. the coin.”

Although more sophisticated traders tend to steer clear of DOGE due to its extreme volatility, Zhu has questioned the notion that “cryptocurrencies must be serious“to be successful. He made comparisons with Ripple (XRP) in 2017: