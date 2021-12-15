SUAREZ CASE, THE MEDIA DOESN’T STOP IT, DIFFICULT TO ADMIT THAT …

Luis Suarez, the archiving has arrived: “In recent days, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, in accordance with the General Prosecutor’s Office for Sport, has ordered the filing of the proceedings relating to the investigation by the Perugia Public Prosecutor’s Office on the examination of the player Suarez aimed at obtaining citizenship. Italian, pending the transmission of any further investigative and / or procedural documents by the competent judicial authority. In fact, from the documentation received from the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Perugia, insufficient elements have emerged to consider proven unlawful conduct relevant to the federal sports system of managers or otherwise registered, the only subjects subject to the Sports Justice under the current CGS “.

A declaration of surrender that should lead to media apologies from all those who in this year have allowed themselves to shovel tons of infamy, to say the least, on the management and on Juventus, trying to damage their image.

We remember well the irony on the sentence: “The child brings cocumella” and Juventus treated as the worst criminal, as well as Suarez himself treated as if he were trying to become Italian to do who knows what crime, instead of coming to Italy to try to raise the level of the championship. In short, the irony of fate would have it that the attorney at the moment at the state of the proceedings can not do anything.

The truth says it will take some very important evidence, to be able to reopen the case and not to evaluate the same case twice.

The funniest situation, however, remains one, namely the thin media line that does not absolve Juventus but underlines the fact that everything could open with new elements, which, however, strangely, are not there at the moment. A line that, as usual, is aimed only at one thing: to belittle the Juve world, it seems so evident to us.

