Suarez examination, official dismissal of the case: no sporting offense

“Not enough elements emerged to consider proven illegal conduct relevant to the federal sports system of executives or in any case members”

The case Luis Suarez is closed. There Prosecutor FIGC officially filed the proceeding relating to the farce examination sustained by the former Barcelona striker, here is the press release that appeared on the Federation’s website: “The Federal Prosecutor’s Office, with the consent of the General Prosecutor of Sports, has ordered the archiving in recent days” to state of the documents “of the procedure relating to the investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Perugia on the examination of the player Suarez aimed at obtaining Italian citizenship, pending the transmission of any further investigative and / or procedural documents by the competent judicial authority.

In fact, from the documentation received from the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Perugia, insufficient elements have emerged to consider proven unlawful conduct relevant to the federal sports system of managers or otherwise registered, the only subjects subject to the Sports Justice under the current CGS “.

