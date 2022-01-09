sub-reddit at risk of closure, the toxic community is not there and responds – Nerd4.life

In the past few hours, the risk of closing the sub-reddit from Battlefield 2042 because of his particularly toxic community, which filled the channel with insults and threats to developers. However, many have wanted to respond to the accusations, because they are not being pointed out as the culprits of the situation.

The toxicity of the Battlefield 2042 sub-reddit has been particularly exacerbated after the words of Andy McNamara, who spoke of brutal expectations from fans. His post was born as a comment on the claim of some players that the developers did not party at Christmas to fix it.

Given the mounting toxicity, the moderation of the sub-reddit has been forced to threaten its closure if the situation does not improve. To which came the piqued replies from users like u / SangiMTL, who has in a post: “Do you know what is toxic? A AAA studio that lies to people and launches a game that barely works, delivering nothing of what was promised.“His point is simple to summarize: We bought a game with our hard-earned money, so we expect it to work:” L‘only toxic thing is Electronic Arts,“he commented and asked that no one pre-order the company’s games anymore.

U / FMCH6444’s post is equally ferocious and features an open letter sent to DICE and EA in which they essentially ask for explanations on the state of the game: “tell us what you are working on / tell us what you are fixing / tell us what it is and what is not broken to the limit of repair.“

In the same tone a post by u / SpectraVoodoo that always accuses Electronic Arts of being the source of the toxicity, not recognizing the fans and pursuing them.

In the channel there are many other posts with the same tones, all with many answers that make us understand the air that is blowing in those parts.

Of course, as far as one can understand the disappointment of someone who has spent his money on a product that he considers unfinished, toxicity is never justifiable, as well as having absurd claims that go against reality. Fixing a game the size of Battlefield 2042 takes time, and by time we mean months, not days or weeks, so the daily pounding of insults and threats against developers doesn’t make much sense, other than as an outlet for some previous frustration.

Perhaps next time, if you are not convinced of a game, which in any case is in an enjoyable state, regardless of the narration of a certain part of the user, it would be advisable to wait before making the purchase.