Sub-zero temperatures and tensions with Moscow, European gas skyrocketing By Investing.com

By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – I hit new all-time highs in Europe just days before the holiday season, at a time when temperatures are below freezing in several regions and talks with Moscow appear to be at a standstill.

Natural gas futures for delivery in January 2022 are up 4.9% a 143,650 euros per megawatt hour, a stellar price if we consider that at the beginning of 2021 the same contract was worth just under 19 euros, with new records also recorded in Germany and France.

The closure of two French nuclear reactors last week by Electricite de France (PA 🙂 did nothing but further fuel the strong demand for energy on the part of European countries, which at the peak of the economic recovery faced a an increasingly lacking energy context due to the strong post-pandemic demand.

To this is added an increasingly unstable geopolitical context that sees Europe / United States and Russia opposed. However, it could be Brussels which, after suspending approval for Nord Stream 2 in October, now has to deal with Moscow’s idea of ​​continuing to maintain “limited” gas flows to Germany. with potential effects on bills and citizens’ pockets.

With the increasing demand for energy coming from the European region, the cost of natural gas has also jumped in Asian markets, with the Average price of LNG for February 2022 delivery in Northeast Asia which rose to 43.35 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) over the weekend, up 21% on a weekly basis

“East Asian spot LNG is responding to some bearish local factors with tanks now considered nearly full. Prices in Europe, meanwhile, continue to rise on the back of developments regarding Nord Stream 2 and mounting tensions in Ukraine.” ICIS chief analyst Tom Marzec-Manser told Reuters.

“The development related to the European TTF benchmark and the history of European gas will have an impact on Asian prices, with potential changes in Russian gas flows in Europe being an important factor that could account for LNG volumes,” he added.