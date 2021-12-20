Business

Sub-zero temperatures and tensions with Moscow, European gas skyrocketing By Investing.com

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman25 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read


© Reuters.

By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – I hit new all-time highs in Europe just days before the holiday season, at a time when temperatures are below freezing in several regions and talks with Moscow appear to be at a standstill.

Natural gas futures for delivery in January 2022 are up 4.9% a 143,650 euros per megawatt hour, a stellar price if we consider that at the beginning of 2021 the same contract was worth just under 19 euros, with new records also recorded in Germany and France.

The closure of two French nuclear reactors last week by Electricite de France (PA 🙂 did nothing but further fuel the strong demand for energy on the part of European countries, which at the peak of the economic recovery faced a an increasingly lacking energy context due to the strong post-pandemic demand.

To this is added an increasingly unstable geopolitical context that sees Europe / United States and Russia opposed. However, it could be Brussels which, after suspending approval for Nord Stream 2 in October, now has to deal with Moscow’s idea of ​​continuing to maintain “limited” gas flows to Germany. with potential effects on bills and citizens’ pockets.

With the increasing demand for energy coming from the European region, the cost of natural gas has also jumped in Asian markets, with the Average price of LNG for February 2022 delivery in Northeast Asia which rose to 43.35 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) over the weekend, up 21% on a weekly basis

“East Asian spot LNG is responding to some bearish local factors with tanks now considered nearly full. Prices in Europe, meanwhile, continue to rise on the back of developments regarding Nord Stream 2 and mounting tensions in Ukraine.” ICIS chief analyst Tom Marzec-Manser told Reuters.

“The development related to the European TTF benchmark and the history of European gas will have an impact on Asian prices, with potential changes in Russian gas flows in Europe being an important factor that could account for LNG volumes,” he added.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman25 mins ago
0 24 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Car dealers at risk with European rules

2 weeks ago

Simonelli Group at the top in Italy among the most sustainable companies

November 9, 2021

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com

November 4, 2021

in the Covid pandemic strong increase in work productivity, + 1.3% in 2020

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button