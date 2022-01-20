Subaru Forester 2022, a 25-year-old guaranteed “for life”. Here’s how the suv- Corriere.it goes

by Adriano Tosi

Slightly retouched in design, safer and offers an 8 year unlimited mileage warranty

There are so many ways to try to convince someone that their product is well made, designed to last. There is one that is more concrete, direct and … Convincing than the others: a guarantee that no competitor can afford. They must have thought something like this, in Subaru, when they decided that from 2022 the entire range (Forester, Impreza, Outback and XV) will be covered by a 8-year unlimited mileage warranty. Attention: the coverage not only for some parts but for 100% of the vehicle and tied to the chassis, not to the person. This means that the possible second / third owner will also benefit from the coverage; a not indifferent demonstration of safety in one’s own means.

The greatest news, inside and out The occasion chosen by Subaru to communicate this important news the launch of the Forester model year 2022. One model, the Forester, who in 2022 it will turn 25: a quarter of a century in which it has played a role of great importance for the brand, as testified by the 4.5 million units sold worldwide, of which 27,500 in Italy. Model year 2022, we said: aesthetically, some tweaks to the bumper and the redesigned headlights stand out, as well as 3 new body colors. Inside there are new upholstery and, above all, the infotainment with an 8 ”screen (updated and compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and the Gesture Control, which integrates the Driver Monitoring System, have been implemented. Basically, in addition to the system that recognizes the face of the driver, there is now the one that interprets the driver’s gestures to adjust, for example, the temperature of the automatic climate control simply by performing a certain movement of the hands.

More advanced ADAS On the Forester my 2022, the ADAS – ie the driver assistance systems – are of the fourth generation. The version of the ADAS Eyesight package is therefore the most updated and includes, among other things, Lane Departure Prevention, adaptive cruise control with Lane Centering and Automatic Emergency Steering. The anti-collision device has been revised to also intervene in the event of a turn at intersections. On the other hand, there is no variation for the e-Boxer hybrid powetrain, powered by a 150 bhp 2.0 petrol aspirated engine and the Lineartronic automatic gearbox.

To drive? Typically Subaru Once in motion, as it is easy to guess since the powertrain (petrol and electric engines) and gearbox have remained the same as before, the sensations do not change. And if it is true that the steering and trim have been slightly revised in the calibrations, the Japanese did not have the slightest intention of distorting the character of the car. The great balance between the absorption of the roughness and the containment of the roll therefore finds confirmation; in other words, the Forester filters holes and bumps well, but it also knows how to juggle curves. QAs for the engine, the answers are not sporty and, if it is true that Subaru’s objective was not maximum responsiveness to the gas pedal, it is also true that many direct rivals, with a turbo engine, ensure quicker recovery. Certainly, however, the contribution of the electric at low revs improves the smooth response.

Spacious, even if not record-breaking As an SUV, the space for people and their luggage among the basic items. Regarding the first, it is difficult to ask for more: even those who are well over the average height find comfortable accommodation in this car. Due to the overall dimensions of the transmission (specifically the rear differential of the Symmetrical All Wheel Drive) and the batteries of the hybrid system, the load floor is rather high and the luggage compartment capacity does not go beyond 509 liters (1,779 liters by folding down the backrests rear seats): there is all the volume a family needs, but some competing models do better. For those with special needs, it should be noted that on the 4Dventure set-up, the mats, the seat upholstery and the loading surface tub are made of water-repellent material.

From less than 40,000 euros The price list of the Subaru Forester 2022 starts from 37,750 euros for the Free and reaches 45,250 euros for the Premium. It is worth dwelling on the Free, which represents access to the range but as standard it offers, among other things, the fourth generation EyeSight safety system, automatic climate control and infotainment with 8-inch screen and Android Auto compatibility and Apple CarPlay. Delivery times? About 4 months. And this is also a strong point of Subaru: knowing how to give a delivery date already a victory, in this historical period.