Subaru Forester 4dventure 2022: hybrid, technological and ready for off-road | Video

Two years after the arrival of the fifth generation of the Forester (a milestone for the Subaru brand for the launch of the e-BOXER hybrid system), the SUV of the Casa delle Pleiadi is renewed with the Model Year 2022 which also marks an important anniversary, the 25 years since the launch of its first version.

REFRESHED AESTHETICS

Its measurements remain unchanged: 463 cm in length, a height of 173 cm and a width of 173 cm. The light space between the car body and the asphalt remains 220 cm. Also preserve the shapes, that remain edgy, characterized by clear lines and which descend perpendicularly towards the asphalt. What changes? With Model Year 2022, the new Subaru Forester returns with a renewed design, in particular in the front where the grille mask, the design of the front bumper and the shape of the “C” light assembly slightly change. The changes affect both the Forester Plus Touring, the one to which the Free, Style and Premium configurations are dedicated, but also for the Subaru Forester 4dventure (the one tested) which presents itself to the public with new details that characterize even more there?outdoor setting. The latter features a black-colored grille, such as the housing for the fog lights and the lower part of the grille, in addition to the slightly more squared wheel arches. But that’s not all, the Forester is characterized by the “orange” inserts that stand out against the black of the bumpers, and are also found on the side profiles and roof bars. That we are in the presence of a hybrid engine indicates it to us the e-Boxer badge scattered a little for the bodywork and which is found under the side mirrors and in the tail, on the tailgate.

A PREMIUM INTERIOR

The play of colors between black and orange is also found inside the passenger compartment, with the orange tinsel which characterize the lower part of the steering wheel and are found on the gear lever. In addition, all the contrasting stitching on the dashboard and steering wheel are orange. Subaru Forester e-Boxer 4dventure, together with the Premium set-up, represents the high-end version of the model, therefore I confirm the good choice of materials for the interior like the good build quality. In addition, Forester e-Boxer 4dventure allows the customer to have seats, mats and boot cover in water-repellent material.

LOTS OF ON-BOARD TECHNOLOGY

When we talk about Subaru Forester e-Boxer 4dventure we cannot fail to mention the large section for “technology” both the one that lives inside the car (for the cockpit) and that of the ADAS, the driving aids. Behind the multifunction steering wheel (perhaps with too many buttons to refer to and which can confuse the new customer) is the instrument panel; the tachometer and odometer are analog but in the center there is a small TFT screen which allows us to have an eye on the most basic driving information such as the speed of travel, which ADAS are running and the remaining fuel. Next to it, embraced by the black piano, is the 8-inch infotainment system; the touch is fast, the graphics are clear and there are the canonical menus used for the radio, to control the multimedia system and the menu of the various settings. Much more interesting it is the monitor, smaller and horizontally developed, towering over the infotainment. This allows us to have the menus with the management of energy flows between thermal / electric engine and battery, not to mention that it also sends us information on consumption and the main driving information.

ADAS AND FACIAL RECOGNITION

Before moving on to anything else, we must focus on ADAS. The Subaru Forester MY 2022 introduced the latest generation of the ADAS EyeSight system package which includes 11 driver assistance features, including the new Automatic Emergency Steering, adaptive cruise control with Lane Centering and Lane Departure Prevention. The Pre-Collision Braking System is also improved. Above the additional monitor that dominates the infotainment you can also see the sensors useful for Driver Monitoring System; this is a facial recognition system to detect driver fatigue and warn him accordingly, suggesting useful breaks. Also noteworthy is the possibility of associating the driver’s face with a series of pre-set parameters, such as the position of the seat and steering wheel, the air temperature, the favorite radio station so as to sew on the car, in a very smart way. . Through this system, it is also possible to exploit the DriverFocus, a feature that allows the driver to raise and lower the temperature set in the automatic climate control system through hand gestures. You really won’t have excuses to get distracted now.

ROOM AND LUGGAGE

The passenger compartment is large and spacious, with the front seats that can be finely adjusted via electronic controls. Even behind us, our guests will be comfortable, with ample room for the shoulders, head and especially for the legs. Our guests can also take advantage of two adjustable air vents, as well as two USB sockets. The trunk? It has an electro-actuated opening. Its capacity ranges from 509 liters up to 1,779 liters, folding down the rear seats. The loading sill is wide and on the sides there are convenient controls to fold the seats like hangers and a 12Volt socket. No cockpit, however: the space under the loading surface is occupied by the battery of the electric motor.

HYBRID ENGINE

Here, speaking of the engine. With me I have the hybrid powertrain e-Boxer 2-liter engine capable of delivering 110 kW (150 hp) combined with the Lineartronic automatic transmission. The electric motor is inserted inside the transmission; provides 16.7 hp and 66 Nm of torque, while the battery is 0.66 kWh. I am in the presence of a hybrid engine halfway between a mild-hybrid and a full hybrid, with its battery capable of making us drive electrically for two kilometers, as long as you are very delicate, when restarting, with the gas pedal and do not exceed 40 km / h.

THE ROAD TEST

Good le driving sensations on the road with a car capable of filtering the roughness well but that I did not find too lolling nor too soft in trim. Even pulling her neck a little the suspension holds up well and the car also follows sudden changes of direction with a certain precision, thanks also to the all-wheel drive S-AWD with Active Torque Vectoring. The presence of thee-Active Shift Control which is activated automatically when the Forester uses the Sport mode (the other mode is the Intelligent, comparable to the more usual Auto modes). This strengthens the set-up to the advantage of more agile and reactive driving and allows greater inspiration from the hairpin bends, thanks to the surplus provided by the hybrid system.

With the hybrid powertrain there is the CVT automatic transmission, which proved to be fluid both on the asphalt and during the short off-road raids. Even on unpaved terrain the new Forester proved to be up to the situation and capable of filtering the most difficult holes as well as making me overcome the deepest bumps. Thanks to the combination of S-AWW all-wheel drive, the increased torque provided by the hybrid engine and the modes of the X-Mode system. This allows us to choose between different preset maps, useful for tracks with sand, mud, snow or dirt. In addition, the X-Mode function automatically adjusts downhill speed by adjusting the braking power.

THERE IS SOME DEFECT

The not very happy notes come from the presence of the many buttons on the steering wheel, di some aerodynamic rustle too and by the presence of a lot of noise in the passenger compartment when you press hard on the gas pedal. Also consumption did not appear excellent. Of course, I did a stretch off-road and during the city test drive I did not adopt a driving too attentive to the Eco soul of the car, yet the on-board computer, at the end of the test, sent me back a figure that oscillated between the 10 and 14 liters every 100 kilometers.

PRICE AND WARRANTY

The new Subaru Forester MY 2022 can be yours starting from 37,750 euros, if you opt for the Free starting set-up. If, on the other hand, you want the Forester 4adventure, your check must show the sum of 44,750 euros. Last but not least, the eight-year unlimited mileage warranty on all parts of the car from bumper to bumper is worth mentioning.

DATA SHEET

Engine: 4 cyl. boxer, 1.995 cc, petrol, HEV

Power: 150 hp / 5,600-6,000 rpm

Battery: lithium-ion 0.66 kWh-118.4V-4.8 Ah

Max speed: 188 km / h

Gearbox: continuously variable Lineartronic

Four-wheel drive

Dimensions: 4.63 x 1.82 x 1.73 m

Luggage compartment: from 509 to 1,779 liters

Weight: 1.685 kg

Price: from 37,750 euros

VIDEO