Subaru Forester, all the news of the MY22 – Auto World

25 years after the launch of its first generation and after more than 4.5 million units sold worldwide, Subaru Forester returns to the fore on the world automotive scene in a renewed guise. The car manufacturer of the Pleiades has in fact unveiled the MY22 version of its SUV, which brings with it important innovations that make this car even more attractive both from an aesthetic point of view and from a technological point of view with new features that increase safety, comfort and driving pleasure.

The MY22 range of Subaru Forester includes the 4DVENTURE variant, specifically designed for all lovers of outdoor activities which is characterized by a sporty and enterprising look: to characterize this version of the Japanese SUV there are the orange inserts that stand out on the black of the front and rear bumpers, of the side profiles and of the roof bars, and the black color that dominates the front grille, surrounds the renewed hexagonal-shaped fog lights and embellishes the 18 ″ alloy wheels. The same two colors reappear merging into the special e-BOXER badge that appears on the tailgate and under the mirrors. Orange is also the protagonist inside the SUV, highlighting both the profiles of the air vents and the gearbox as well as the seams of the dashboard, steering wheel, doors and seats.

The standard equipment of the Forester MY22 also includes the EyeSight Driver Assist technology, Subaru’s collision avoidance system with stereo cameras now able to monitor an even wider and almost doubled field of view thanks to the fourth technical update made by the Japanese company. This function is added to all the others that Subaru wanted to install on its new SUV to increase safety: in fact, the driver assistance systems Autonomous Emergency Steering, Lane Centring Control, Preceding Vehicle Adaptive Steering Control, and e-Active Shift Control.

As for the engine range, the new Subaru Forester MY22 is equipped with powertrain e-Boxer, the next-generation propulsion system that combines an electric unit with the two pillars of Subaru technology, namely the Boxer engine and the Symmetrical AWD. Specifically, it is a 2-liter 4-cylinder with direct injection, capable of developing a power of 150 hp and a torque of 194 Nm, whose 80% of the components have been renewed, combined with an electric motor, the latter inserted inside the Lineartronic transmission, and capable of delivering 16.7 hp of power and 66 Nm of maximum torque. Four settings proposed at launch, such as Free, Style, Premium and 4DVENTURE: the new Forester MY22 is already available in all dealerships in the Subaru network starting from 37,750 euros.