Subaru Introduces Solterra, First Global Electric Car – Testing and News

Subaru unveiled the Solterra, the first all-electric vehicle to be sold globally, and initially available in Japan, Europe, China and the United States from mid-2022. The SUV, developed with Toyota, is part of Subaru’s target. to complete the smooth transition from internal combustion engines to hybrid powertrains for zero-emission mobility.

The name comes from the union of the words “SOL” and “TERRA”, and is built on the e-Subaru Global Platform, a new platform dedicated to battery electric vehicles.

“Since the electric car market is not yet mature, we are moving in partnership with Toyota,” Subaru CEO Tomomi Nakamura said at a conference.

Subaru has been marketing an electric car in Japan since 2009, but the Solterra is the first vehicle that will be available globally. The four-wheel drive model has a range of 460 kilometers on a single charge, while the single-drive model can travel up to 530 kilometers.

Toyota itself, considered among the pioneers of hybrid propulsion but relatively new among the manufacturers of pure electric motors, aims to introduce 15 models between now and 2025, and has announced an investment worth 11.7 billion euros over the next 10 years. in the batteries.

The world’s first auto manufacturer controls a fifth of Subaru and has a 5% stake in Mazda, another company very active in converting the four-wheeler market from traditional gasoline engines to alternative sources.