Subaru Solterra, Kia EV9, Peugeot 208, Eni … week flsh

Subaru Solterra: the Japanese manufacturer unveils the first electric – the Kia EV9 concept – The 208’s autonomy is growing – Eni and the diesel that… / Week in 4 flashes.

Subaru unveils the Solterra, cousin of the Toyota Bz4X

Subaru has finally unveiled its first electric model, the Solterra. It had long been announced that he would be born on the same technical basis of the Toyota Bz4X. Now there are all the details and pictures. Let’s start with the measures: let’s talk about an average SUV, with 469 cm. of length, 186 in width and 165 in height. The weight is not negligible, 2.295 kg, also due to a respectable battery pack, 71.4 kWh, which ensures 460 km of autonomy. The DC recharge reaches 150 kW of power, with therefore rather fast recharges. Like any self-respecting Subaru, the Solterra has thetraction 4x4, with two electric motors, one at the front and one at the rear (total power 208 Cv). With features to help drivers in difficult conditions such as the‘X Mode (traction on bad roads), e Grip Control, to stabilize a constant speed even on connected roads.

Subaru and… / Kia already has the EV9 ready

Kia has released the first images of the prototype of the EV9, an SUV that will join the EV6 in the new electric range of the Korean company. It will certainly not be a car for everyone, but a flagship built on the same platform on which they were born the same EV6 and the Ioniq 5. A technical base which, among other things, allows very fast reloads e 800V, using columns up to 350 kW. In the description of the EV9 published on the official site Kia speaks of “a considerable internal space, flexible, able to adapt in its configuration in parallel to the progress of the journey and to the needs of the passengers“. And of “an extraordinary one ultra-wide interactive display and a radical take on the traditional steering wheel are just two of the many futuristic elements of the interior“. Presentation of the EV9 Concept on Wednesday 17th at the show AutoMobility LA of Los Angeles.

Peugeot improves the range of e-208 and e-2008

Electric cars, you know, are a work in progress, with continuous improvements. Confirmation now comes from Peugeot, which has managed to optimize the autonomy (so far not exciting) of e-208 And e-3008. This is thanks in particular to a new Nidec motor and improved battery chemistry. Particularly the e-208 earns between 15 and 22 km of distance in the WLTP cycle, while e-2008 advances by a range between 10 at 25 km. All this with the battery unchanged in terms of dimensions and capacity (50 kWh gross, of which 46.2 kWh useful). The improvement applies to cars that have been in production since December: therefore, it does not affect cars already on the road. According to the French newspaper The Argus, Peugeot engineers have revised the report of gearbox transmission, component that replaces the change of thermal models. Then focusing on low rolling resistance tires. Finally it was revised the software of the conditioning. The autonomy gain will be even more evident with the cold, the most critical phase.