Subaru Solterra, the first electric SUV from the Japanese company

Great news for Subaru: the Japanese company presents the new electric Solterra, its first zero-emission SUV that had been previewed during the month of September, immediately enjoying enormous success.

The new Subaru Solterra it is 4,690 mm long and 1,860 mm wide. The height of the new electric SUV of the Japanese brand reaches 1,650 mm, while the wheelbase is 2,850 mm. There are two variants available within the Subaru price list: one with FWD drive and the other with AWD drive. As for the FWD traction, the curb weight is 2,205 kg which rises to 2,295 kg for the variant with AWD traction.

Depending on the tractions, the engines also change: for the FWD we find a single engine mounted at the front with a power of 150 kW. The variant AWDinstead, it features a double motor with each single unit delivering 80 kW, for a total of 160 kW. Subaru has decided not to push on brute force with the AWD version: the Japanese brand has opted to keep both versions very close in terms of power. In terms of recharging, the new electric Solterra can be recharged at 6.6 kW in AC, while in DC it can reach up to 150 kW.

On both versions of Subaru’s first electric SUV, the battery capacity is 71.5 kWh at 335 V which allows you to travel 400 km on a single charge. The Subaru Electric Solterra was born on the specific platform for zero-emission cars, developed together with Toyota. The battery is positioned directly in the floor, with a structural function that ensures optimal use of space. The front and rear motors, on the other hand, are housed on their respective axles.

The style of the new electric SUV of the Shibuya House is characterized by angular shapes, a high waistline and large and very protruding wheel arches. The side profile is moved by various ribs, while the front features headlights and a hexagonal grille. The first deliveries of the new zero-emission Subaru Solterra are scheduled for the first half of 2022 in Japan, the United States, Canada, China and also in Europe, where Italy is among the most active countries on the electric and hybrid car market front.