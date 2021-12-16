Subaru Solterra, the first electric suv of the house arrives in Europe: details revealed

After the fruitful collaboration with Toyota, the time has also come for Subaru to debut Solterra, its first electric vehicle.

We are talking about the Solterra SUV, which was launched at global level. It is part of a strategy which will make this car the cornerstone of the Japanese company’s future BEVs. Certainly, however, to breach the European market it will not be easy.

Subaru Solterra in fact in the middle of 2022 it will also arrive in the Old Continent, and according to more rumors it should be the most expensive car present in the range of the company. This could put a lot of people off.

Subaru Solterra, features

Starting from the engine of Subaru Solterra, it is proposed in two distinct engines: one with a single engine mounted in the front of the vehicle, which develops 204 horsepower; another with 2 electric motors per axle and development of 218 hp of power.

There platform used to build the SUV is the one made together with Toyota, or e-TNGA. Here the batteries they are positioned as part of the structure which leads to a lower center of gravity and indeed a higher one strength and stiffness of the mechanical component of Subaru Solterra.

The SUV, then, also has a new one system which drives the front and rear wheels separately, this allows you to make the most of the traction of the four wheels giving back to the driver an experience calm.

Furthermore, on rough roads, here is the activation of the system AWD X-MODE, which through the GRIP CONTROL allows to operate the vehicle at a constant speed despite the imperfections of the ground.

