Subaru STI E-RA Electric Concept: 1,073 HP electric ready to race for Japan

At the Tokyo Auto Show, Subaru brought several novelties; and here we also see an interesting concept. Let’s talk about the Subaru STI E-RA Electric Concept equipped with… 1,073 horsepower. The ultra-pumped concept of electric foals was born as a study project on motorsports with the aim of being able to develop new technologies useful for new mobility and, in the meantime, fight climate change. The main goal of the Japanese carmaker, with the E-RA Concept STI, is to complete a lap of less than six minutes and 40 seconds of the Nurburgring in 2023, after having tested the car extensively around the circuits of the Rising Sun.





Powering the E-RA Concept TSI there are four electric motors and an integrated inverter from Yamaha. The team of electric motors can develop a total of 1,073 hp (800 kW) and are powered by one 60 kWh lithium-ion battery. To keep all the power developed by the House of Pleiades concept at bay, Subaru has equipped the concept with one complex torque vectoring technology which receives various and various signals from sensors that monitor all sensitive vehicle data. The concept is, therefore, capable of determining the speed of the wheels, vehicle speed, steering angle, G-force, yaw rate, brake pressure and wheel load to determine the braking force to be applied to each wheel.

The name E-RA refers to Electric Record Attempt and presents himself to the public with a futuristic car body, with a shaped face and characterized by a huge splitter and air intakes useful for perfectly cleaning the flows. The front hood has two huge shafts to better channel the air, with the rest of the car body being smooth and continuous; an example of textbook attention to aerodynamics. Last but not least, on the b-side there is a large rear wing with the diffuser in the lower part.



