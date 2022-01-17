Subaru unveils the STI E-RA electric hypercar: more than 1,000 hp and Yamaha engines

Last November Subaru officially entered the electric sector, with the presentation of the Solterra. Apparently in Japan they did not remain idle, as they say, but they developed and built a new prototype, a hypercar dedicated to the world of motorsport.

Thus was born STI E-RA which, quoting Subaru’s words, will be used to acquire “experience and training on new technologies in the world of motorsport in this zero-emission era“.

The car obviously offers all the optimizations of the case, with a composite and carbon bodywork. The Japanese company says it wants to bring E-RA to the track at Nürburgring in 2023, to beat the current record, even dropping to a lap of 6 minutes and 40 seconds.

To do this, it will focus on a power of more than 1,000 HP, or rather 800 kW. The interesting thing is that the STI E-RA mounts engines built by Yamaha, who announced the start of the business as a supplier a few months ago. For Subaru’s electric hypercar it was chosen to use four different engines, one per wheel, supported by one 60 kWh battery of capacity. In addition, Subaru probably also thinks of taking to the track in official championships, as the powertrain complies with the regulations FIA E-GT.