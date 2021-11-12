Subaru’s first electric

SUN AND EARTH – The Subaru Solterra is the first electric car of the Japanese house and will arrive in dealerships by mid-2022. The dimensions are those of a medium-large car: 469 in length, 186 in width and 165 in height, with a weight of 2,295 kg.

EDGE STYLE – The Subaru Solterra it is very similar to the Toyota bZ4X, with which it shares platform and mechanics, The style is characterized by angular shapes, a high waistline and large and protruding wheel arches covered with a raw plastic cover. On the front there are headlights and a “full” hexagonal grille. Several ribs that move the side profile. The tail is less conspicuous, with an almost vertical tailgate and headlights that also extend to the side.

4X4 AS PER TRADITION – The Subaru Solterra can count on a four-wheel drive system, ensured by two electric motors, one at the front and one at the rear. There is no shortage of specific functions capable of improving driving in difficult conditions, such as X Mode, which improves traction on bumpy roads, and Grip Control, which allows the car to run at a constant speed, stabilizing even on connected roads. The two 108 HP electric motors ensure a total power of 218 HP and are powered by a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery that ensures 460 km of range (WLTC). Compatibility with fast columns up to 150 kW of power ensures fast “fulls”.

JOINT PROJECT – The platform that allowed the development of the Subaru Solterra it was developed together with Toyota and is specific for electric cars, in fact the battery is positioned directly in the floor, with a structural function, to ensure optimal use of space. The compact front and rear motors are housed on their respective axles.