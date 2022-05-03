Subcutaneous insulin is safe to treat diabetic ketoacidosis and avoid complications

Nearly 8,000 patients hospitalized for diabetic ketoacidosis participated in the study. 30% have type 2 diabetes and 70% type 1 diabetes.

The results of the research point out that the insulin subcutaneous can treat diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) and manages to prevent patients from entering an Intensive Care Unit. This process replaces the injection from insulin intravenous and no adverse effects have been reported in the adult patients selected for the study.

“We found that implementing a subcutaneous protocol based on insulin to treat diabetic ketoacidosis in the right patients was safe and was associated with significant changes in practiceincluding a significant decrease in ICU need and a reduction in readmission rate, no increase in hypoglycemic events or mortality“, the scientists reported to Medscape Medical News.

In the United States, regularly the insulin has been intravenous, and the patients remain in the ICU in function of the need for close monitoring by doctors. This causes the costs of treating CAD in the US to exceed $5 billion per year.

“The ICU is a scarce resource that may come under critical pressure during seasonal flu surge or as the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates. Therefore, many critical care specialists in the US can identify the right patients and appropriate treatment and supervision can be implemented“, they indicated.

“Our doctors were used to treating CAD with infusions of insulin intravenously and in the ICU. Our advice would be other organizations establish a multidisciplinary team with physiciansincluding the emergency department, intensivists, endocrinologists, nurses, and pharmacists, when thinking about a subcutaneous insulin protocol for patients with CAD” they pointed out.

Based on the study results, the subcutaneous protocol has been adopted since April 2021 by the other 20 Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Northern California. The team will conduct further analysis and explore the use of continuous glucose monitoring to facilitate insulin subcutaneous for the management of CAD.

Protocol Involved Emergency, non-ICU room and discharge

Beginning in 2016, the intervention protocol, developed as a quality improvement project at Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center, was established to non-pregnant adult patients with uncomplicated CAD. Initial management in the emergency department includes administration of insulin weight-based subcutaneous glargine and lispro, along with IV lactated Ringer’s boluses, 5% dextrose with normal saline infusion, and potassium replacement.

Management in general medical and surgical wards focuses on the continuous volume expansion with liquid Weight-based Ringer’s lactate and lispro every 4 hours until blood glucose is less than or equal to 250 mg/dL. Dextrose and saline are continued until patients begin dosing with insulin based on blood glucose measurements. Electrolytes are monitored and replenished as needed.

For those who already have established diabetes providers, an electronic health record message is sent for post-discharge follow-up. The patients with type 2 diabetes are referred for management of the chronic conditions program.

Results of the subcutaneous protocol

The results of the intervention period of the protocol, from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019, were compared with the pre-implementation period at the Kaiser San Jose institution from January 1, 2010 to December 31, 2015.

Produced a total of 7,989 hospitalizations for CAD among 5,046 patients, including 4,739 hospitalizations (59.3%) that occurred before protocol implementation and 3,250 (40.7%) that occurred after implementation. The patients had a mean age of 42.3 years and 51.8% were women.

Before implementation, the insulin subcutaneous was the first insulin administered in 40 hospitalizations at the intervention site (13.4%) vs. 98 (80.3%) with the new protocol. Conversely, no significant change in care sites standard before and after implementation (14.7% vs. 12.8%).

The proportions with hypoglycemia (serum glucose levels < 70 mg/dl at any time) were reduced from 12% to 9% after the implementation of the protocol at the intervention site and 15% to 9% at standard care sites.

After adjustments, the reductions in both ICU admission and 30-day readmission at the intervention site compared with standard sites were significant, 57% and 50%, respectively. The difference in length of stay, at 3%, was not significant.