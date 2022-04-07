Subject hired a model to play ELDEN RING with him; he paid thousands of pesos

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

ELDEN RING It debuted a few weeks ago and quickly became one of the most popular titles in recent years. Despite the high user traffic, not all players have the opportunity to play in the company of other people. Faced with this situation, a fan of FromSoftware’s work did what any sensible individual would do: hire a model to accompany him on his gaming session.

That’s right, despite the online functions that the video game offers and that allow you to tackle the adventure in the company of other users, a 31-year-old player from New Jersey, United States, considered it prudent to spend thousands of dollars to live with a woman while visiting the hostile settings of The Lands Between.

Player paid almost $500,000 MXN to play ELDEN RING in the company of a model

According to the portal The Sun, the gamer named Chris turned to the website CamSoda to hire a person who would be willing to spend hours with him while he played the FromSoftware game. So, he hired the model Charley Hart, who normally performs live content for adults.

The gamer commented that he paid $20,160 USD, which would be equivalent to about 406,360 MXN, for the woman to play with him. So the two embarked on a roughly 40-hour marathon to complete the ELDEN RING. Surprisingly, he said the expensive experience was worth it.

“I usually play in my underwear and load up on carbs (pizza, fast food, etc.) while drinking energy drinks. It was nice to have Charley by my side as I traversed The Lands Between.

We get to know each other intimately and connect on a deeper level. I really appreciated your company. I hope to live with her again when the next big game is released, ”said Chris in statements to The Sun.

As reported by the CamSoda platform, the curious collaboration between Chris and Charley Hart was the longest transmission in the history of the website. Being a 40-hour marathon, they found it necessary to take some breaks at certain times to recover their energy.

A growing trend: paying models to play with you

Surprisingly, the woman enjoyed Chris’s company and even assures that she was excited when he achieved his goal of reaching the end of ELDEN RING. Of course, he assures that he needed a lot of resistance because it was something he had never done.

“I didn’t fully understand how long 40 consecutive hours is. It takes a lot of stamina, in more ways than one. But Chris and I really hit it off from the beginning and it was fun. We celebrate once we complete the campaign like we’ve won a championship. It was a great achievement, “said the woman.

As unbelievable as it sounds, paying people to join you for your gaming sessions or other activities is, in fact, an increasingly popular trend thanks to the pandemic. “Instead of just being a cam girl who performs for, say, 7 minutes, I accompany my clients for long periods as they play games, cook dinner, etc.”; Charlie Hart confessed.

ELDEN RING is available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Follow this link to read more news related to it.

