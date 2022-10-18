Subject tattooed Lara Croft and the result generated a wave of ridicule

Filed in:

Viral •

Tattoos are one of the most desired arts by women and men, who seek to engrave memorable figures and faces on their skin. In fact, the most requested on specialized sites are the portraits of your favorite characters or athletes.

It was the specific case of a man, a fan of the film Tomb Raider and its protagonist, the Hollywood star: Angelina Jolie.

Let’s remember that Jolie It was the first one Lara Croft of this movie more than 20 years ago. At that time, the American consolidated her career in the world of the seventh art.

It was for all this that a man decided to capture on his arm the portrait of the protagonist of Tomb Raider, a well-known photograph in which Jolie poses with two guns.

However, in the video clip shared widely on social networks by Lad Bible, it generated more ridicule than admiration for the work done.

Well, when discovering the tattoo, a true Epic Fail. Since the face of ‘Lara Croft’ it looked more like a badly done caricature.

When the engraving was discovered, it was compared with the original photograph and it was there that Internet users could not stand it and commented mocking the result obtained.

It was even compared to a sculpture by the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo which also generated ridicule at the time.

“Real artists amaze me. If I didn’t see it on his arm I’d think they were two identical photocopies”, “With a touch up it comes out” and “Exactly, I think it’s not even a real tattoo”were some of the reactions to the unusual tattoo.