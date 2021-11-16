“Subjective experience, whoever is alone suffers more”

The activities of the new educational laboratories of the Valsalva Pavilion of the Morgagni-Pierantoni hospital in Forlì have started with the teacher Katia Mattarozzi, professor of general psychology at the Department of Specialized, Diagnostic and Experimental Medicine of the University of Bologna, together with his collaborator Arianna Bagnis. “It is a unique experience that we are carrying out at the Forlì degree course with the Cold Pressure Test – explains the teacher -. For a future doctor it is really essential to be able to learn pain on an experiential level. always subjective experience, which depends on many factors: past experiences, fear, expectations and anticipatory anxiety. Our tests are showing that any situation that decreases anxiety and fear also decreases pain. Sick and socially isolated people perceive pain more ” .

“Specifically, in our laboratory the student is subjected to a Cold Pressure test to evaluate the social variables that can affect the perception of pain – continues Professor Mattarozzi – with the aim of making students acquire, through practical simulations, knowledge related to how our mind works, that is the study of cognitive and emotional processes and how they allow us to relate to the outside world. One of the activities of the Psychology Laboratory wants to make the student, future doctor, aware that pain is an experience subjective (International Association for the Study of Pain 2020) influenced by various factors, including personality traits, past experience and expectations, fear and anxiety associated with experiences that can induce pain, and the characteristics of the context social”.

“Through an experimental pain induction procedure, the Cold Pressure Test – he concludes – the student will have the opportunity to learn directly (experiential learning) not only a method to study pain perception but also how they are” operationalized “in the laboratory the factors that modulate its intensity. Tests have shown that a patient who is with people not affectively relevant to him experiences more pain. Trust acts on pain. This once again confirms the importance of the relationship between doctor and patient “.