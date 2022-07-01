sublime in a floral strapless dress alongside Selena Gomez

The most powerful influencer in France has found the perfect strapless dress to face the hot weather. A divine look that she wore when she met Selena Gomez.

She saw exciting adventures. The one who was discovered on Youtube with her “chit chat” videos is now at the head of a small empire that continues to grow. We remember, last May, Lena Mahfouf was the first French influencer to walk the red carpet of the prestigious Met Gala in New York. Since then, she has had a string of projects, events such as the Cannes Film Festival, and important encounters. This time, the aptly named Lena Situations flew to Los Angeles. The theme of the day? A meeting with none other than one of his youthful heroines: Selena Gomez. On the occasion of the release of new products from her Rare Beauty brand, Selena Gomez invited many influencers and journalists to spend some time with her. Lena Mahfouf was therefore finally able to concretize this meeting that she had already made but by Zoom during the Covid. For the occasion, the 24-year-old decided to wear a look far from the extravagances that she may have known but nevertheless charming: a tight floral strapless dress which she associated with a pair of sandals with spiral ties. . Very nice outfit!

The strapless dress, the capricious ally

The strapless dress, the capricious ally

We love strapless dresses, like Lena Mahfouf.

