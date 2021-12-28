submissive and slave women. The worst disaster of the US president – Libero Quotidiano





Carlo Nicolato December 27, 2021

The highest price of the escape of Joe Biden fromAfghanistan the weakest are paying for it, that is the children, the first victims of the famine and the crisis that is gripping the country starved by the inept policies of the Taliban and the retaliatory freezing of foreign assets by Western countries, the United States above all; and the women against whom the Koranic students now free to express the worst of themselves are raging with their retrograde rules. In fact, since yesterday women have been forbidden to leave home and therefore to travel for more than 45 miles, or 72 kilometers, unless they are accompanied by a man of the family.



Videos on this topic

This was established by the ministry for the promotion of virtue and the prevention of vice which in addition dissuaded taxis or any other driver from not accepting them in their vehicles unless they wear the “Islamic veil”, presumably the burqa since all Afghan women already wear at least the hijab. The same enlightened ministry in recent days had prevented local broadcasters from broadcasting soap operas with women in the cast and had invited journalists to wear the veil without exception. These are the first heavy steps towards the introduction of even more restrictive rules in line with a radical interpretation of Islamic sharia law, such as those in force during the first Taliban government between the end of the last century and the beginning of the current one, when women it was forbidden to leave the house without a guardian, to work in the office, and even to study, under penalty of severe penalties that could range from prison to stoning depending on the severity of the offense.

A few weeks ago, in early November, all 24 US senators without party distinction sent President Biden an open letter inviting him to protect the rights of women in Afghanistan and the “hard-won progress” of women in the last 20 years of war and democracy. . The senators cited, among other things, the 3.5 million girls who attended school and the 100,000 enrolled at university, but for the moment no concrete action has been seen by the White House. Shy and partial measures were instead taken to facilitate aid in order to alleviate the humanitarian crisis that is affecting Afghan civilians, especially children. According to Save the Children, at least 780,000 minors are facing the winter without adequate shelter. Over 8 million children live in families that do not have enough blankets and more than three million of these do not even have heating.





According to UN data, there are 1.6 million people living in emergency tents that do not offer shelter from the rain and the harsh temperatures that in Afghanistan easily reach 10 degrees below zero in winter. Added to this is the famine and hunger that is affecting an impressive number of minors, at least 14 million according to data from Save the Children, and claiming the first victims. The association also tells of desperate families who have been forced to abandon or sell their children for lack of means. The US Administration has announced three new licenses to allow NGOs and humanitarian associations to provide greater support to the population but has been careful not to cancel the sanctions against the Taliban that Biden himself, with his reckless escape from Afghanistan, has allowed returned to power.