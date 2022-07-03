Submit your candidacy for the IV Preventing #Wellness Awards

The Prevent Awards, Their purpose is to recognize natural or legal persons who stand out in the defense, encouragement and support in the field of Health, Safety and Well-being at Work. The Awards are convened by Prevenzando.com, an information medium specialized in the field of Health, Safety and Well-being at Work and are held every two years.

Through the Prevent Awards The aim is to raise awareness in society and give an example and extension of the good practices carried out, so that their example can spread to other companies, organizations, institutions and professionals.

The Prevent Awards are awarded to those people, companies, associations, entities or institutions and programs or works, which in the opinion of the Jury, have collaborated in improving the quality of the preventive culture and its sustainability in any of its fields of action, as well as to those that have developed good and innovative preventive practices from their different fields of personal and/or professional action.

The Prevent Awards They do not have financial endowment. The winners and finalists will receive a distinction from Prevenzando.com during a public event convened for this purpose.

All the winners of the awards in all their categories will be invited to participate as speakers at the Prevent 2023 International Congress to publicly announce their winning projects.

In the three previous editions, 2016, 2018, 2020, 1,056 companies have presented their candidacy, the winners being:

2020: NAVANTIA, PROVINCIAL WATER COMPANY OF CÓRDOBA, BILBAO PORT AUTHORITY, SPANISH RED CROSS (Community of Madrid) CLAVE INFORMÁTICA, AMALIO SÁNCHEZ GRANDE, GA GROUP and the ASTURIAN INSTITUTE OF PREVENTION, PREVENCONTROL, REGIONAL INSTITUTE OF SAFETY AND HEALTH IN THE WORK OF THE COMMUNITY OF MADRID, MUTUA ASEPEYO, FELLOWES, MUTUA UMIVALE and GA GROUP, PREVING CONSULTORES, QUINTON LABORATORIES, CARROLL FARM (Mexico) and EXIGE CONSULTORES

2018: AVINTIA GROUP, VOTORANTIM CIMENTOS, TRADITIONAL DISHES, D. JOSÉ MARÍA CORTÉS DÍAZ, VIRGEN DEL PILAR IES, ASCÓ-VANDELLÓS II NUCLEAR ASSOCIATION, ORANGE ESPAÑA, SANOFI, ERGONUTAS-UPV, APAMEX, HEINEKEN, PORT AVENTURA ENTERTAINMENT and AIMPLAS.

2016: BBVA, Quintón Laboratories, Carlos Martínez Domínguez, Henkel IBÉRICA, BSH, Fraternidad-Muprespa, FNAC, Gonvarri, Liberty and Protón Electrónica.

The Prevent Awards are the reference Awards in the fields of Health, Safety and Well-being at Work for their independence, transparency and commitment to society.