Subpoena for Donald, Ivanka and Trump Jr. Family affairs targeted

The Washington Post via Getty Images NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 11: President-elect Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr., listen during a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, NY on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (Photo by Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas against former US president Donald Trump and his children Ivanka and Donald Jr. as part of the open civil investigation into the family’s economic activities. The Associated Press reports. The warrants concern “investigations into the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by Trump and the Trump Organization, explains a statement.

James intends to find out whether the Trump Organization lied to banks or the tax authorities about the value of their assets, inflating it to get better loans or minimizing it to save on taxes.

On December 20, the New York Times reported that the former White House tenant had sued James in an attempt to stop the investigation. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York State by Trump and his real estate company, claims that James’ investigation, which has been going on for more than two years, violated the former president’s constitutional rights.

The magnate’s lawyers have always maintained that the investigation is politically motivated, inspired “by political animosity and the desire to persecute, intimidate and retaliate against a private citizen considered a political opponent”.

On December 9, James announced the suspension of the electoral campaign as a candidate for governor. The Democrat had announced, in a note, that she would instead run to be re-elected in her current role. James also investigated allegations of sexual harassment that led to the resignation of former New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

“I have come to the conclusion that I have to continue my work as Attorney General,” James said, “there are major investigations and cases underway and I intend to finish the job. I’m running for re-election to complete the job the New Yorkers elected me for. “