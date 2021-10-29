SubQuery adds EVM, boosting Kusama and Polkadot

Polkadot’s popular data indexing solution, SubQuery, added the Ethereum (ETH / USD) Virtual Machine (EVM) in an integration with Moonriver and Moonbeam, giving a significant boost to Polkadot (DOT / USD) cross-chain development ) and Kusama (KSM / USD).

Thanks to the novelty, developers of Polkadot and Ethereum can seamlessly integrate EVM and Substrate data in one place and use GraphQL to query this single data source.

First open source tool to query data on ETH and DOT

This is the first tool of its kind, allowing developers to flexibly collect and query data on Ethereum and Polkadot / Kusama. The partnership with Moonbeam offers a unified, large-scale data indexing solution for all blockchain data within Moonriver. It will be a big plus for Moonriver’s growing ecosystem of applications.

A single mechanism to filter EVM transactions and logs

The new SubQuery functionality allows you to query and filter EVM logs and transactions with a single tool. SubQuery’s filters are considerably more advanced than those of other indexers, allowing filtering of transaction senders, non-contractual transactions, contracts, and indexed log topics. In this way, developers can create a large selection of projects that meet their specific data needs.

Sam Zou, founder and CEO of SubQuery, explained:

Although SubQuery is already serving millions of data queries every day to over 60 projects on Polkadot and Kusama, we are convinced that the Web3 revolution needs more open source and cross-chain solutions. Unlocking the wealth of data in the Ethereum ecosystem is a big step towards realizing the potential of parachains and the next generation of dApps. Moonbeam is a great example of a leading parachain where we can offer a familiar and consistent experience and development tools across multiple ecosystems.

Derek Yoo, CEO and founder of Moonbeam, agreed:

Moonbeam offers flexibility to developers by offering Substrate and Web3 APIs, but this brings challenges where you need to choose between Substrate or Web3 event and data visibility. SubQuery’s new EVM support solves this problem by providing a unified API with visibility into Moonbeam’s Substrate and EVM layers. This allows developers to easily access everything happening on the platform through a unified API. SubQuery will release documentation and a detailed guide on how the integration works next week.