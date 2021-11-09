subscription for € 1.99 and lots of news!

November 12 is likely to be remembered as Disney + Day. In fact, the streaming service of Walt’s house, on the occasion of the two years of activity, decides to celebrate the birthday … making a gift to users. Disney + will celebrate big with various unreleased content for its subscribers e a special offer for non-subscribers yet.

In practice, for existing subscribers, it will be possible to access at no additional cost to the vision of the penultimate Marvel film, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsFurthermore, free access will also be guaranteed to the very recent adventure film Jungle Cruise, with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, a Home Sweet Home Alone – remake of Mom I missed the plane – to the unpublished original series Dopesick and to various specials and short films from the most popular series and films, such as Star Wars, I. Simpson And Luca.

For non-subscribers, however, Disney has decided to offer the 30-day trial for only € 1.99, with a net savings of 78%. However, there is to be done quickly: the offer is valid until November 14, 2021. Considering the upcoming news and the super offer in progress, it would be better not to miss such an opportunity to try the platform. And if you do not want to continue with your subscription, you can easily cancel it without restrictions or penalties, at any time.

But that’s not all: Disney And IMAX, announced today an exclusive collaboration that will bring new IMAX Enhanced technology to Disney +, and which will be compatible with thirteen films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – including the newcomer on Shang-Chi, but also i two final chapters of the Avengers saga.

In case you didn’t know, IMAX Enhanced is a technology built for TVs that each of us uses in our homes. IMAX is the ultimate standard for cinema projections, with 4K resolution, HDR, greater color depth and high quality DTS audio, which for obvious reasons could not be replicated in the living room. IMAX Enchanced is a feature developed specifically to allow movies to be streamed just like in the cinema, with better audio and video quality, bringing the true cinematic experience home.

Source: Disney +