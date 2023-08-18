“Subscription not exceeding 15 euros per month” – Sanremonews.it

“I have had the opportunity to read the news related to current affairs in the media Capo di Bordighera Alta car park that so much controversy is being raised between the municipal administration and the citizens residing in the upper town. Unfortunately I could not attend the meeting that the Mayor had called for Thursday the 17th since I was out of office and could not return. I would have gladly participated in this meeting even in the hypothesis raised by the mayor, truly anomalous and surprising, of a transmission of it through Facebook” – comments the minority municipal councilor Jose Trucchi referring to the meeting, which should have taken place yesterday afternoon in the Municipality in Bordighera, in the parking lots of Capo, get paid.

“It would have been an excellent opportunity to explain that the request presented by the opposition to cancel the resolution regarding parking does not in any way offend the municipal offices but is a normal preparatory administrative act to a more collaborative dialogue between the majority, the minority and the citizens on the best decisions to make” – emphasizes Trucchi – “I take this opportunity to immediately present an idea that deserves to be verified. one could confirm paid parking plan but guaranteeing residents the possibility of low-cost subscriptions in number of Two subscriptions per household maximum. For Be specific by predicting a cost for each subscription not to exceed 15 euros a month.”

“I inform you that this solution is the one that is applied in many municipalities ilike Turin, Genoa, Alessandria, Modena and Cagliari. The Mayor and the Councilor verify the information and evaluate whether it is not It is convenient to know the citizens” – says the Juntos councilor.