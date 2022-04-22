subscriptions and software will make a difference in the electric car

For years, motor enthusiasts have been proclaiming a recurring complaint: all cars are the same. And, of course, there is no lack of reason in the criticism. Alliances between manufacturers, with increasingly larger conglomerates, are standardizing vehicles. And the electric car will delve into this problem. What will be the differential value in the future?: the software.





they’re all the same. The union of the PSA Group with FCA in the Stellantis Group is the latest great example, but the fact that the cars on the market are sharing a large part of their platforms and components is something that we have assumed for many years. The Volkswagen Group has been betting on this formula for a long time, even sharing platforms between its most luxurious and expensive vehicles, such as Audi, Porsche or Lamborghini. In fact, Martorell will become the supplier of components for the conglomerate’s small vehicles.

To cut costs, Volkswagen has long offered its MEB platform for electric vehicles, and Ford has decided to use it. In fact, two of the three future electric models of the Americans will have a German platform and battery. The Mercedes Class A and Class B have come to mount a Renault engine, in what for many has been a real sacrilege. And the trend is increasing.

you want it, you pay it. Who is left out of this equation? luxury vehicles. But only those who are very clear that they must completely distance themselves from the competition and offer something different. This path has been taken by Mercedes and Porsche, which, unlike the rest of the manufacturers, have decided to wage war on their own in the electric car and distance themselves to be differentials. Porsche has even had a hard time paying compensation to the Volkswagen Group.

What do I buy? If every time the cars are more similar to each other, how do I decide my purchase? For some time now, the manufacturers have it clear: the software. Just as if it were a mobile phone, the brands point out that success will be in the services and digital updates of the vehicles.

In fact, Volkswagen has confirmed that it will invest 3,000 million euros in the development of these systems until 2026 and Herbert Diess, president of the Volkswagen Group, even stated in 2020 that “software will represent 90% of future innovations in the car” . Honda has also positioned itself and announced an ambitious transformation plan before the end of the decade: 37,000 million euros dedicated to electric cars, solid-state batteries… and software. Mercedes has built a spectacular building with an investment of 200 million euros that will house some 1,100 employees dedicated exclusively to software development.

updates. Surely if you are regular Xataka readers you know that one of the most important values ​​when choosing a mobile phone is the support that the brand will give you over the years, the number of updates that it is willing to deliver to its users. And something similar will happen with the car.

During the presentation of the Volkswagen ID family, the brand confirmed that they are already working on a new OTA 3.0 update for all their electric vehicles. With it, they will increase the charging power in vehicles that, due to technical capabilities, can assume it, they will improve their semi-autonomous driving systems and some other car functions, such as voice commands. For now, the next update will be free.

payment. The updates that are not free are those of the Tesla FSD beta system. To access the brand’s most advanced semi-autonomous driving, you need to fork out $12,000 (it started at $8,000) or sign up for a monthly payment of $199, plus $99 more if you want the most advanced features.

A whole way of financing that other manufacturers also contemplate. The Stellantis Group believes that until 2030 they can earn 20,000 million euros only through updates and subscription services. At Ford they point to the same path. “We are at a point where what is being promoted is electrification and connectivity, much more software than hardware,” said Anthony Lo, its head of design, in an interview with El País.

Unlock. That is, Tesla hardware allows the vehicle to work with the most advanced autonomous driving systems, but this is only unlocked if the necessary amount is paid. It completely breaks the schemes that prevailed until a few years ago, when the driver could always get the most out of what he bought, even if he had to invest in extras first.

#SWDAY21Stellatis | Vishnu Sundaram, SVP Cockpit & Connected Services: “By 2024, we will be able to update all software-centric ECUs within the vehicle. This functionality will reach 34 million connected cars by 2030. We call it STLA Smart #Cockpit“. pic.twitter.com/9gjSBJfZ9T — Stellantis Spain (@StellantisES) December 7, 2021

This is not something unique to Tesla. In its Mercedes EQS SUV, the brand has announced that the wheels on its rear axle reach a maximum angle of 4.5 degrees. Although, technically, the car can improve these figures. The solution is to pay for its OTA (wireless) update and extend this range of action up to 10 degrees, which significantly improves the vehicle’s turning radius.

Now yes, now not. From Volkswagen they have pointed to another advantage of these updates and subscription systems. As Tesla already does, the German firm points out that the driver will be able to subscribe and unsubscribe from services such as Travel Assist (its semi-autonomous driving systems), which will allow him to choose during the useful life of the vehicle when he is interested and when not. this type of services.

In fact, Anthony Lo sums it up perfectly in the aforementioned interview: “When someone buys a vehicle, they get the best version available at the time, but not the final version. That’s an advantage that digital platforms give us.”

A challenge. All these innovations represent a major challenge for the automotive industry. The vehicle is increasingly dependent on external suppliers, who feed the manufacturers of chips and wiring harnesses. This extraordinary dependency has caused the semiconductor crisis and the Ukraine War to seriously affect the automobile market.

To get an idea, Volkswagen cars store between 10 and 100 million lines of code inside. And they assure that this figure will soon grow to 200 and 300 million lines of code. Software that will be based on cameras, sensors and radars that have caused the entry of technology companies such as Sony, Google or Xiaomi, the latter with its own electric car.