Substitute for your Mac keyboard? Take a look at these models

For this reason, we leave you below a brief list of keyboards that are 100 % compatible with your Mac and that keep a design very similar to the original Apple, but saving the economic differences, and we offer you some of the cheapest possibilities.

Although it may seem unbelievable, if we buy a keyboard that is not 100% compatible, we will end up encountering problems sooner or later: either it ends up being disconnected for short periods of time, that some key does not work, or that the Mac I never get to recognize it .

If one has broken or you want to change it, you are in luck, because we can find several on sale on the Amazon website. The main thing we have to keep in mind is the MacOS compatibility and, of course, have Bluetooth.

Joyaccess wireless keyboard

Slim and compact, very similar to the original, but gray with black keys. It’s full-size, with a keypad, and all keys have a scissor-cross march, making it ultra-slim, with 2mm of travel per key.

It is sensitive and little noisy as it has silent technology modern. In general, it has an ergonomic design and nice lines. The important thing is the autonomy of about 90 days. In addition, when you do not use it, it turns off after 8 minutes of pause, to save energy.

WisFox Office Keyboard

This one also has a ultra slim and quiet design. The thinnest part is only 0.8 cm, and it has a stable 2.4G connection technology, without the need for any data cable. In the keys we can find 19 shortcuts to access multimedia functions such as music, volume, mail…

Like the previous model, this one has energy saving, which causes the keyboard to go to sleep after 15 minutes of inactivity. It uses batteries that, in principle, should last about 100 days of autonomy, and it even comes with a small ergonomic mouse with adjustable DPI for 800, 1200 and 1600 DPI.

Sengbirch bluetooth keyboard

We introduce you to number 1 best seller of all Amazon on Mac-compatible keyboards. This keyboard fits the bill: good, nice, and cheap. It’s ultra-lightweight and connects to any Mac in seconds, wirelessly via Bluetooth. It only measures 28 cm long x 12 high, and it has several keyboard shortcuts such as volume, skip song, screen lock… A real bargain that, moreover, is now on sale despite being cheap already.