Subtle and minimalist: the boom of mini tattoos on the hands

These tattoos are trending at the hands of celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Zoë Kravitz and Zac Efron (Getty Images)

The tattoos they are not something new, the custom is ancient. Of course, in recent decades its popularity has increased and today the tiny tattooswhich are trending at the hands of celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Zoë Kravitz and Zac Efron.

Discreet, delicate and strategically placed in specific areas of the body, these tattoos have become a “boom” among tattoo lovers. body art.

In Argentina and in many countries of the world, the demand for this type of tattoo is increasing, which indicates that, far from disappearing, this fashion will continue to grow.

Hailey Bieber has also proven to be an absolute fan of this art (Getty Images)

Rihanna was one of the first women who decided to wear designs on their fingers that went around the world. Then she followed in his footsteps Cara Delevingne, who did not hesitate to demonstrate his passion for ink when he tattooed his head of a lion on one of his knuckles.

After a time when the tattoos on the phalanges seemed to grow and grow in size, the trend now is cut them down to the bare minimum. Following a little the aesthetics of the tattoos Hindus made with henna with which the hands of the brides are decorated in the India for your big day, haley bieber has already positioned itself as a firm standard-bearer for the tiny tattoos in the fingers of the hands.

Rihanna was one of the first women who decided to wear tattoos on her fingers that went around the world (Getty Images)

But what are the pros and cons of fashion that invites you to tattoo your hands? The positive part of this type of tattoo turns out to be quite obvious: they are almost imperceptible but they manage to give a rebel touch perfect and can hide with pretty rings or even applying a bit of make-up on the fingers

In addition, these mini ideas have other advantages, such as, for example, that they are done faster than great designs. They also hurt less, being small tattoos with a fine line, without fillings or shadows. For all these reasons, these types of images on the skin, small, discreet and elegant, they heal better.

“If done correctly, they should heal and last wonderfully for years, although there are some common mistakes that people commit by making themselves little designs” assured in dialogue with Insider, Alissa Jung, writer and tattoo artist.

Although it may seem that small tattoos on the hand are complicated to do, they can be the perfect canvas for certain designs (Getty Images)

In this line, it should be noted that fingers are a very delicate area and hence there may be some complications related to its finish and, above all, to his evolution. Since it is a part of the body that is in Contact continuous with elements such as Waterthe soapthe light or the rubbing of any object surely the ink wear be faster.

According to Jung, “Ink spreads naturally on the body over time, so a tattoo too small I probably know It will fade as the skin ages. “An artist should suggest the best size for the integrity of a tattoo,” said the expert.

On the other hand, the bone nature Y uneven fingers makes it technically more complicated than the needle penetrate evenlyso it may be not so defined as if it is performed in other parts of the body. Lastly, it should be noted that the hands are one of the zones in which more reflects the passage of time and that will accelerate your transformation.

“Not all locations are the same. Choosing a good spot will help the longevity of a tattoo, especially with smaller designs.” (Getty Images)

consulted by Infobaethe medical specialist in aesthetic medicine and laser Julia de la Torre agreed that the trend you see every time plus and recognized that “there are tattooists who are dedicated exclusively to do those low ink tattoos and with one super fine finish.

“We are removing a lot of finger tattoos because the ones used before are not the same ones used now; before they were with a thicker line, much more grotesque and that is now out of fashion”, expanded the specialist, who clarified that “tattoos on both hands and feet must always be known that from the point of view of their removal they usually need more sessions than those that are in a closer area to the chest”.

“Not all locations are the same. Choosing a good spot will help the longevity of a tattoo, especially with smaller designs. Areas that tend to bend, stretch, or rub against clothing, such as hands, feet, ankles, elbows, inner elbows, and inner wrists, are often more difficult to tattoo and heal.” Jung finished.

KEEP READING:

Mini tattoos: the pros and cons of fashion that invites you to tattoo your hands

Erasing tattoos is possible: how is the new technology that allows them to be removed effectively and painlessly

Do you want a tattoo but are afraid of regretting it in the future?: a New York artist found the solution