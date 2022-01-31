here are the movie complete with trailer And plot to be seen tonight on tv in the first and second evening: today, January 31, 2022, airs Suburbicon on Sky Cinema Collection in second evening at 23:35.

Suburbicon, tonight on tv: the plot and the cast

Suburbicon, the black comedy directed by George Clooney from an old Coen brothers story, hides a relentless ferocity under its idyllic guise, portraying the best and worst of humanity in the actions of ordinary people. The film is the ideal mirror of a joyful Californian suburb of the 50s, made up of lined houses, manicured gardens, wheel skirts, goggles and buttoned collars, almost as much as its impeccable inhabitants.

The most buttoned-up of all is the protagonist Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon).

He is a man of mirrored virtue who lives with his family in one of the pastel houses built with a stencil. His peaceful existence is upset by a brutal trespass, it will be then that, finding the same slowness and placidity in the investigative activities, he will decide to take justice on his own. The decent man, consumed by blackmail and revenge, is the first to reveal the mask of conformism and hypocrisy that hides the pettiness of the periphery and of human nature. Also in the cast are Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac.

Trailer

