Subvariant of omicron marks first case here

An eight-year-old boy, resident in the National District, has been identified as the first positive case of the BA2 subvariant of omicron, of Covid-19, in the country.

Indeed, this event has been used by the health authorities to reactivate their call to the population to get vaccinated or complete their inoculation schemes against the virus.

The case was identified last Friday, through sequencing tests of the Covid-19 virus carried out at the Dr. Defilló National Laboratory, where the presence of another subvariant of the omicron, BA.1, was also detected.

The details were offered by the National Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Ronald Skewes, who reported that the minor presented mild symptoms of the virus and his condition is stable. In turn, he clarified that it is a local case, not an imported one.

Its identification should not be a cause for alarm, Skewes warned, assuring that it has been shown that in no nation where this subvariant circulates has it modified the behavior or epidemiological indicators of the virus.

The cases, he adds, have continued to decline, as is happening in the country with the incidence of the virus.

However, the medical professional reminded the population of the importance of completing the immunization schedules against Covid-19, pointing out that vaccines have been shown to be a highly effective option against this subvariant.

He explained that the BA2 subvariant of omicron has been identified in different countries, and in one specific case, in all the states of the United States, including Puerto Rico, which already reported its first infection last week.

Last Saturday, before the announcement made by the health authorities of Puerto Rico, of having identified the first case of the BA2 subvariant of omicron, Dr. Skewes revealed to Listín Diario that the country was monitoring and sequencing samples of the virus, for what was able to identify that subvariant or any other new one that arises.

New cases of Covid

Regarding the behavior of the virus, 245 new positive cases were registered yesterday.

The daily positivity was placed at 5.16% and that of the last 4 weeks at 5.19%, while hospital occupancy also continues to decline, being yesterday at 6% in general beds, 5% in Intensive Care beds and a death in the last 24 hours, for a total of 4,370 deaths.

Vaccinated minors

The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, reported that 86,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have been vaccinated against the virus, and it is expected that 100,000 will be immunized.

DETAILS

expired vaccines

Regarding vaccination against the virus, the Minister of Health reported that, in order to cover a greater number of the population, the provincial directorates and health areas are strengthening house-to-house immunization, mainly from Area IV, which carries out exhaustive work with the community.

Regarding the case of expired vaccines, the official said that all the biologicals and supplies used for their application will be incinerated.