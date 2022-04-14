Subway shooting suspect had complained to New York’s mental health program | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

íctor: the suspicious familyof the mass shooting in the subwayhas made man had amental health history.damaris íazsays that someactors can complicate thestatus of a personsuffers from mental disorders.damaris: i’m full of hate,full of rage and full ofbitterness.those were just some ofthe words that uó frankjennings in your accountyoutube, showed aimbalance in your healthmental.despite the signscompare on the web and thedanger that could bedemonstrated to their relativesand friends, the 62-year-old subject,who is the mainsuspect in the attack on thenew york east subwayTuesday, he walked freelythe streets of ourneighborhoods.to address the issue ofmental health, protagonistsince the pandemic arrivedcoronavirus, our teamunivision news 41 arrived atqueens to converse with himdepartment directornew york mental health,who has not treated the subject.>>, we have people who havea biological vulnerability inthe sense that there is apotential for a problemdespés is combined with the middleenvironment that puts pressure, thereproblem can be expressed.damaris: we can act onname of a person sufferingmental disorders and canbe a danger to himself or for society?yes that presented a dangerimminent, can be moved toan emergency room forget more informationdamaris: the doctor assures thatmental illness anddrug use disorderssubstances are treatable.If you or someone you loveneed help grab yourcell phone and write down these linesWhat are we going to share?in new york, 18886929355.in new jersey, 18003826717.in Connecticut, 18004673135.24 hours a day, sevendays of the weekThey also speak Spanish.they are there to help you,