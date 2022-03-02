success after his first classes

Related news

Zoom fatigue is raging after two years of the pandemic. Faced with the collective fatigue of screens and virtual greetings, a teacher from the Stanford University in CaliforniaJeremy Bailenson has decided move your classes to virtual reality and the result of the experience has been, in addition to being entertaining, received with good eyes by the students and by the university itself.

Bailenson is not new to experimenting with technology. He obtained his doctorate in cognitive psychology in 1999 and has specialized in a field that has undergone a revolution in recent years: virtual and augmented reality. The professor wants to understandhow virtual experiences change the perceptions of oneself and of the people around us”. He is now the founding director of the Virtual Human Interaction Laboratory at one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

The metaverse arrives at Stanford University

Bailenson’s forays into the virtual world didn’t start from the lockdowns, but long before. “The first time I taught virtual reality at Stanford was in 2003. My goal was teach a class about virtual reality within virtual realitybut there was no technology yet that would allow me to do that,” says Bailenson.

It took twenty years for the technologies associated with virtual and augmented reality to make a qualitative leap. In 2021, the software and hardware were ready for this teacher to travel in virtual reality with his students. For this he only needed one thing: get college support.

Being in the mecca of the ‘tech’ revolution, Stanford University supported the initiative without any “but”. “Stanford supported me from the beginning and bought 180 virtual reality headsets for the students. In addition, he was flexible when it came to changing the structure of the course, which became something new and unusual,” Bailenson tells D+I.

Not only the university turned to this initiative, but also the student community was encouraged to change the traditional methodology of classes. Students of Economics, Political Science, Communication, Anthropology, Cinema, Literature, Psychology and Sociology, and an endless number of non-technological careers, chose to leave books aside, at least temporarily, to travel to the digital world.

Finally, more than 260 students signed up for the “Virtual Persons” subject programmed by this professor in the past summer and autumn semesters. The Zoom was not left aside, since some classes were still taught through the cameras. The most interesting days of class came when it was the turn of donning virtual reality headsets that transported instructors and students on a journey through the metaverse. What once belonged only to science fiction has now found its way into the classroom.

Students have the option to design their avatars and together they explore the digital world around them, make meditation sessions within the metaverse or to participate in talks.

Bailenson is optimistic about the result and the future: “The reception from the students was exceptional and many of them told me that it was the best class they had taken so far in the university, so I will continue teaching in virtual reality”.

And, although the technology has improved significantly, that does not mean that all subjects can be transferred to virtual reality. Bailenson will continue to teach VR classes within VR, but acknowledges that there is still a long way to go to move other subjects, such as art and chemistry classes, into a virtual world. There is no hardware adapted for these media and there is a shortage of specialized content.

The future of education?

Classrooms need to go through their own technological revolution and in this case Bailenson ensures that it improves the experience of the teacher and the students. There are fewer distractions just because students put on their helmets and “get lost” in a world of exploration and interaction with their digital peers.

The term metaverse is not new or attributable to Facebook, despite the fact that the plans of the large Californian firm involve building experiences for its users in these digital worlds. In October 2021, Google Trends reveals that searches for the word “metaverse” skyrocketed over two millionthe same month that Facebook was renamed Meta.

“There will always be an attitude of skepticism towards new technologies and I don’t think that’s a bad thing,” confesses Jeremy Bailenson. “Virtual reality is ideal in many fields, but not for all. I believe that we are going to see a progressive adoption of this technology and this is good, since it is a powerful tool and we have to see how to integrate it into society”.

Follow the topics that interest you