success does not stop, which is becoming more and more widespread also in the world of sport

08/26/2021 – Dogecoin, the digital token that has the Shiba Inu dog as its symbol, is enjoying incredible success, so much so that it has recently been adopted by many exponents of the sports world.

Lionel Messi, for example, who, having recently signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, has agreed to receive a portion of his salary in fan tokens, while in the NBA championship the Dallas Mavericks team allows payments in Dogecoin.

Mark Cuban, the owner of the Mavericks team, has announced that he will offer special offers to fans who pay with this coin, being a staunch supporter. However, it is not only American basketball that forges close ties with the cryptocurrency sector. An agreement has in fact been signed between the football team Watford FC, which disputes the Premier League, and Dogecoin, which will be the club’s sponsor and whose logo will be printed on the players’ uniform.

In short, this token from a niche digital currency has become the protagonist of a real boom, which has led it to increase its value by 8,000% in the last year. Furthermore, a good part of the more traditional financial analysts believe that a large part of the success of the coin is due to the endorsements of celebrities and economic gurus such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Of course, as with any other digital currency, when you decide to buy dogecoin it is important to find out about the characteristics of the cryptocurrency and monitor its trend, to determine if the moment is actually favorable for the purchase.

What is Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency born in 2013 from the intuition of Jackson Palmer and Shibetoshi Nakamoto. The latter is probably a fictional name because it very much recalls the same name of the founder of Bitcoin, or Satoshi Nakamoto, but on the other hand, irony seems to be a distinctive trait of this coin, which was created as a joke by its creators to make fun of the proliferation of new tokens.

Remained in the shadows until 2020, then, following a media buzz in which the influence of the frenzy traders of the famous forum Reddit played an important role, its capitalization jumped to 2 billion dollars, before settling currently around 50 billion.

Dogecoin during 2021 had an incredible growth, going from a value of a few thousandths of a dollar, up to 70-80 cents in recent months: this upward spiral, which is around + 8,000%, has shaken the world of cryptocurrencies, especially in conjunction with the crisis of much more famous and capitalized tokens, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

How to buy Dogecoin

Those who intend to buy Dogecoin have two methods available. The first is related to a longer-term purchase and is based on taking possession of this token through an exchange that specializes in cryptocurrency.

This is a strategy based on a fairly extended time horizon and involves storing the currency in a digital wallet; the wallet is a real virtual wallet and allows you to keep the currency stored and safe for many years.

An alternative method to this is to trade on Dogecoin using the various online platforms. In this case the user is obliged to register with a broker and open an account with it.

The platform, which acts as an intermediary between the investor and the market, plays a very important role, therefore it is necessary to rely only on safe and legal companies. The best and most used by traders are OBR Invest, Capital.com, eToro and Naga, while, as far as exchanges are concerned, the most famous are Binance and Coinbase.