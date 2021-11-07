success for Bagnaia, classification and race result – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

14.50 Bagnaia is mathematically second in the World Cup. Italy must be satisfied with the place of honor as it has been happening continuously since 2014! It’s time to turn around and go back to winning, as early as 2022!

14.49 Fortunately, Oliveira seems in good condition, he even got up on his own legs.

14.46 Francesco Bagnaia today did not do anything wrong. Leading from the first lap, he imposed his own pace, progressively breaking away from Mir. He remained focused, without committing the slightest smudge. A clear success. We are in full agreement with Valentino Rossi, who yesterday declared that “Pecco is ready for the World Cup“.

14.44 12th Marini, 13th Valentino Rossi, 14th Dovizioso, 17th Morbidelli.

14.43 Francesco Bagnaia won the third race of the season. Also on the podium Mir and Miller. Alex Marquez, Zarco, Pol Espargarò, Martin, Rins, Bastianini and Binder complete the top 10.

14.42 Ducati mathematically won the MotoGP Constructors’ World Championship.

The red flag was displayed following the fall of Oliveira, carried away on a stretcher.

RED FLAG! Race interrupted one and a half laps from the end! We are well over 75% of laps covered to assign full points, so the race ends with the victory of Francesco Bagnaia!

-2 Alex Marquez is glued to Miller.

-2 Oliveira ends up on the ground. 2 ″ 7 ahead for Bagnaia over Mir.

-3 Bastianini got rid of Oliveira and, thanks to the fall of Quartararo, he is now 9th.

-3 Alex Marquez does not give up and remains fighting with Miller for the third step of the podium.

-3 Ducati is one step away from winning the constructors’ title, at the moment they would have a 36-point advantage over Yamaha.

-4 Valentino Rossi is 15th, so at the moment he would bring home a punticino.

-4 It is now done for Bagnaia, 2 ″ 6 on Mir: it is only a question of managing in the last four rounds.

-5 QUARTARARO FALLS! First “zero” of the season for the Frenchman, at the World Cup it doesn’t hurt at all …

-5 Miller passes Alex Marquez and is 3rd!

-5 Quartararo also overtakes Martin and is 6th.

-5 Zarco comes back with arrogance and also overtakes Martin: now he is 5th.

-6 Zarco returns in front of Quartararo and is sixth again.

-6 Now Bagnaia and Mir are turning on the same pace. The Italian wisely slowed down to avoid mistakes.

-7 Bagnaia manages 2 ″ 3 on Mir, 4 ″ 6 on Alex Marquez and Miller, 7 ″ 2 on Quartararo who is back in front of Zarco.

-7 Jack Miller attacks Alex Marquez for third place, but the Spaniard holds the position for the moment with a desperate braking.

-8 Bagnaia is now being managed. 2 ″ 2 on Mir, who in turn reacted, pushing Alex Marquez back to 1 ″ 3.

-9 The placements of the other Italians: 11th Bastianini, who can’t find the flicker to get rid of Oliveira, 15th Marini, 16th Valentino Rossi, 18th Dovizioso, 19th a Morbidelli adrift.

-10 By now Mir has lost the wheels of Bagnaia, 2 ″ 4 away. The Spaniard has to watch his back from compatriot Alex Marquez, who has reached just 9 tenths.

-11 Marini is 15th after overtaking Morbidelli and Valentino Rossi.

-11 Francesco Bagnaia leads the Algarve GP with 1 ″ 9 on Mir and 3 ″ 2 on Alex Marquez. 4th Miller at 3 ″ 7, followed by Martin, Zarco and Quartararo.

-12 Nothing to do for Mir, Bagnaia is faster: 1 ″ 7 advantage for the Italian, who now only has to be careful not to make mistakes like in Misano.

-13 Bastianini is running strong, from now on he could recover some positions. At the moment it is always 11th.

-13 BATHROOM IS GOING! 1 ″ 3 on Mir, now it’s real escape!

-14 Quartararo blocked the front wheel, risking the fall: he was saved …

-14 Zarco, also with a hard tire at the rear, overtakes Quartararo and is sixth! The world champion is 7th.

-14 Very clean overtaking of Alex Marquez against Miller: the Spaniard is third. And it has the advantage of a hard rear tire …

-15 Nine tenths of advantage for Bagnaia! Mir is finding it harder and harder to keep up with the Ducati rider!

-15 Quartararo attacks Martin, the Spaniard remains in front thanks to the internal trajectory.

-16 Valentino Rossi and his brother Luca Marini are fighting for 16th place.

-16 BATH HAMMER! The gap against Mir grows to 8 tenths!

-17 The placements of the other Italians: Bastianini 11th, Morbidelli 14th, Rossi 16th, Marini 17th, Dovizioso 19th.

-17 Bagnaia is unable to escape definitively because Mir’s Suzuki earns a lot in the fourth and last sector of the track, the most driven one.

-18 Fall for Aleix Espargarò, Valentino Rossi thus gains a position and is 16th.

-18 Quartararo is not forcing: the Frenchman is always sixth behind Martin.

-18 Bagnaia still earns a tenth, now he can manage 0.633 on Mir.

-19 The now usual comeback of Bastianini begins, now he is 11th.

-19 Valentino Rossi is struggling, now also overtaken by Nakagami: he is 17th.

-19 BATHROOM TRY TO ESCAPE! Earn 3 tenths on Mir, now he has half a second advantage!

-20 Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia) overtakes Valentino Rossi, who is currently out of the points zone (16th).

-20 The pace of the first two is faster. 1’39 ″ 457 for Bagnaia, fastest lap of the race. Mir resists, Miller slips to 1 ″ 3.

-21 Valentino Rossi is 15th, now Morbidelli is in front of the Doctor.

-21 Mir remains in the wake of Bagnaia, while Miller tries to close the gap, remaining however at 1 ″ 1.

-22 Three tenths of an advantage for Bagnaia over Mir, the Italian must be careful not to overdo it as in Misano.

-22 Medium tires also for Quartararo.

-22 Bagnaia, Mir, Miller and Martin are fitted with a pair of medium tires. Hard at the rear for Alex Marquez, who overtakes Martin and is 4th.

-23 Unleashed Rins, who also passes Morbidelli and is 11th.

-24 Rins overtakes Bastianini and is 12th.

-24 They go via Bagnaia and Mir. Miller already pays a second from the leading pair and is capping Martin and Alex Marquez.

-24 The other Italians: Morbidelli 11th, Bastianini 12th, Valentino Rossi 15th, Marini 17th, Dovizioso 20th.

-24 In command we find Bagnaia, followed by Mir, Miller, Martin, Alex Marquez, Quartararo, Lecuona, Zarco, Pol Espargarò and Oliveira.

-24 Bagnaia immediately tries to force the pace.

-25 Mir overtakes Miller and is second.

-25 Quartararo is eighth, Valentino Rossi 16th. Fall for Danilo Petrucci.

-25 Bagnaia’s furious detachment, who immediately returns to the lead in front of Miller and Mir!

-25 laps at the end. Small surge for Bagnaia, who is second behind Miller.

PARTIES! MotoGP Algarve GP has begun!

14.00 The drivers lined up on the starting grid …

13.58 Reconnaissance tour!

13.55 Valentino Rossi will start 16th and will aim to finish the race in the top 10, as already happened in the recent Emilia-Romagna GP.

13.52 This year the Portuguese GP has already been raced in Portimao on 18 April. Fabio Quartararo won in front of Bagnaia and Mir.

13.50 There will be 25 laps to go.

13.43 The aspect where Bagnaia needs to improve is that of the constancy of performance. Fabio Quartararo won the World Championship with regularity, concluding (so far) all the races in the points zone.

13.41 Francesco Bagnaia is back from 5 consecutive pole-positions! Now it’s time to collect also in the race …

13.35 Italy that closes in second place in MotoGP even from 2014 … Who knows that 2022 is not a good year.

13.33 The World Cup, as you know, has already been mathematically won by the French Fabio Quartararo. Francesco Bagnaia defends 27 points on Mir for the second position.

13.28 Francesco Bagnaia chases the third victory of the season and career after those in Aragon and Misano.

13.21 The starting grid of the race with Francesco Bagnaia on pole:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

2. Jack Miller (Ducati)

3. Joan Mir (Suzuki)

4. Jorge Martin (Ducati)

5. Johann Zarco (Ducati)

6. Pol Espargarò (Honda)

7. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

8. Alex Marquez (Honda)

9. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha)

10. Iker Lecuona (KTM)

11. Alex Rins (Suzuki)

12. Luca Marini (Ducati)

13. Enea Bastianini (Ducati)

14. Aleix Espargarò (Aprilia)

15. Danilo Petrucci (KTM)

16. Valentino Rossi (Yamaha)

17. Miguel Oliveira (KTM)

18. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia)

19. Brad Binder (KTM)

20. Stefan Bradl (Honda)

21. Andrea Dovizioso (Yamaha)

22. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda)

13.20 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Live of the Algarve GP 2021 of MotoGP. The race will start at 2.00 pm.

Photo: MotoGP.com Press