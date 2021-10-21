Success for ‘Carlotta Bolognini, Golden Years 2021 Cinema Award’

Emotion and emotions for the twentieth anniversary of the death of director Mauro Bolognini

We receive and publish.

An award ceremony full of emotion, memories and emotions closed the second edition of the ‘Carlotta Bolognini, Golden Years Cinema Award’ on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the death of director Mauro Bolognini.

The event, which saw the participation of many names from the world of entertainment, the big and small screen, fashion and music, took place in the elegant setting of the Hotel Imperiale in via Veneto in Rome and, for one night, the well-known ‘Dolce vita’ has returned to animate the beating heart of the capital, strictly respecting the regulations in force on Covid.

The ‘Carlotta Bolognini, Golden Years Cinema Award’, strongly desired by Bolognini president of the award and artistic director as well as grandson of the director and creator of the trophy designer to be delivered as prizes, had as supervisor the organization the Manager and Entrepreneur from Puglia also known in the world of Research & Development Startups, but especially in Territorial Strategic Marketing as well as Marketing & Commercial Director at 24orenews & Italia da Gustare, Vincenzo Frigulti.

Carlotta Bolognini and Vincenzo Frigulti were supported by staff manager of the accommodation facility that is part of the Omnia Hotels Group.

The evening, which had as godmother what has been defined as the leading woman of fashion and stylist of the same name brand, Anna Fendi who, as Carlotta Bolognini said:

Dear uncle’s friend, like all the other sisters, she took care of the white ermine cape that Isabelle Huppert wore in ‘The true story of the lady of the camellias’ with the collaboration of the Oscar winner Piero Tosi.

The fashion icon was presented by the nice and talented actress Yassmin Pucci, daughter of Farah Arvand and nephew of the last Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, wrapped in an amazing bottle green dress made by the stylist Cinzia Diddi, and by the journalist, historian, writer, film critic and university professor Fabio Melelli.

After the customary greetings and thanks, the ceremony got underway with the awards ceremony and with the alternation on the stage of well-known personalities who remembered the director Mauro Bolognini with affection, anecdotes and moving memories.

Immediately after, the videos of Massimo Ranieri, Ottavia Piccolo and Claudia Cardinale were shown who, not being able to be present, still wanted to pay homage to what for them was not just a colleague, an employer but a friend, a brother, a man. .

The beautiful Yassmin called on the stage, the Italian stylist and entrepreneur, a style brand recognized all over the world and who has won several awards and who was the first Italian woman to receive the award in the 2011 Hall of Fame and beyond, Anna Fendi which received the award directly from the hands of Carlotta Bolognini.

The Oscar winner Gabriella Pescucci, one of the greatest Italian costume designers who has worked with the greatest directors who have made the history of cinema, was immediately awarded the award, flanked by Dino Trappetti representing Casa Tirelli, a company that since 1964 gives life to the image of the big screen worldwide.

In a nutshell and without a shadow of a doubt, the most important costume designers in the world work with Sartoria Tirelli.

Then it was the turn of Giovanni Cimmino De Laurentiis who recalled the director not only from a personal but also a human point of view, telling of Mauro Bolognini’s passion for good food.

In memory of Gabriele Ferzetti, some clips of famous films were screened and, to deliver the award to Mrs. Claudia Ferzetti was the composer, musician, author of Italian soundtracks Fabio Frizzi.

In memory of Carlo Franci, a piece of Aida was projected at the pyramids. The award was received by his daughter Raffaella Franci; Adolfo Celi was also awarded. He received the award for him from director of photography Blasco Giurato, his daughter Alexandra who, after having seen some clips of her father’s most famous films, underlined that he was a wonderful and sensitive man despite his imposing and gruff appearance.

Awarded by Saverio Vallone the very nice Cristiana Lionello as best voice actress. Lionello was accompanied by her brother Fabio Luigi.

Immediately afterwards, Roberto Chevalier went on stage, awarded by Anna Fendi for the film ‘Young Husbands’.

Loading... Advertisements

The event could not miss the actor Fabio Testi awarded by Carlotta Bolognini for the film ‘The Ferramonti legacy’. He too, obviously moved, wanted to remember his friend Mauro Bolognini.

Luigi Diberti, who received the award from Carlotta Bolognini, awarded with the trophy for the film, was also called on stage ‘Metello’, ‘Free, my love!’ And ‘Student murder charge’.

To collect the plaque, last year, from the hands of the Master of Arms Renzo Musumeci Greco, who has curated many theatrical performances, operas and films, for Amedeo Nazzari the daughter Evelina.

A plaque was given to Francesco Terrone, founder of Sidelmed Spa, an engineering company that deals with safety, medicine and occupational training as well as a poet. The beautiful actress Jinny Steffan presented the award.

In addition, the Apulian Manager and Entrepreneur Vincenzo Frigulti was awarded, who received the award from Carlotta Bolognini, splendid in her golden suit made by Cinzia Diddi.

To Massimo Ranieri, on the other hand, who was unable to be present, Carlotta Bolognini will deliver the prize within a few days when he returns from Naples.

Award-winning films

‘Young Husbands’ of 1958

‘A beautiful November’ of 1969

‘Metello’ of 1970

‘Student murder charge’ of 1972

‘Free, my love!’ of 1975

‘The Ferramonti legacy’ of 1976

‘Aida to the pyramids’ of 1987 work

‘Carlotta Bolognini Award, Golden Years Cinema’

for ‘Young Husbands’ from 1958 to Roberto Chevalier

for ‘The Ferramonti legacy’ from 1976 to Fabio Testi

for ‘Metello’ of 1970, ‘Student murder charge’ 1972 and ‘Free, my love!’ of 1975 to Luigi Diberti

‘Carlotta Bolognini Award, Golden Years Cinema’ the Tirelli Company received the award and was present with the President Dino Trappetti who spoke with the Oscar winner Gabriella Pescucci

‘Carlotta Bolognini Award, Golden Years Cinema’ in memory of ‘A beautiful November’ with Gabriele Ferzetti

for ‘Free, my love’ to Adolfo Celi, for ‘Aida to the pyramids’ to Carlo Franci

‘Carlotta Bolognini Award, Golden Years Cinema’ Lifetime Achievement President of Centro Studi Silvana Mangano executive producer record music consultant cinema to Giovanni Cimmino De Laurentiis

career for the voice of ‘… Sharon Stone’, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Pfeiffer, Meg Ryan, Julia Roberts, Romy Schneider, Cristiana Lionello,

At the end of the award ceremony, the event moved to the rooms next to and outside the Hotel Imperiale in a delightful glass gazebo where, between memories and emotions, the great director was toasted.

Between a glass of prosecco, a spelled salad, a plate of pasta with sauce, some delicious stuffed pizzas, fragrant and soft tiramisu and chocolate puddings, those present continued to pay homage and, as it should be, to plan and remember moments of life on set and with Mauro Bolognini among the thousand shots of the photographers who have immortalized them.

Among those present, just to name a few Laura Delli Colli, Novella Calligaris, Roberto Girometti, Stefano Jurgens, Sergio Martino, Davide Mancori, Graziano Marraffa.

Among the guests who stayed until 2 in the morning the actor Fabio Testi who remained laughing and talking about real cinema with everyone present.

The ‘Carlotta Bolognini, Golden Years Cinema Award’ binds to the prestigious ‘Apoxiomeno Award’ And ‘Police International Award Festival 2021’ in progress since September 13th in the hills of Arezzo and precisely in Monte San Savino and organized by the former Colonel of the Carabinieri Orazio Anania President of the Apoxiomeno Award

The directors of photography AIC

Thanks to the AC LOGISTIC Group of the Colicci family and the DEVA Veneto company of the siQur SPA Group for their support to the event as Sponsor. Among the sponsors, also the lawyer Antonella Vario, deputy general manager of Confartigianato, INAPA.

Thanks also to the Hotel Director Alessio D’Annibale, to the Commercial Director Daniela Baldelli, the OMNIA Hotels group and to the Hotel Imperiale, a company headed by Riccardo and Francesco Lazzarini and all the staff as well as to the Master goldsmith Ciro Del Ferraro who made the awards.

Ciro Del Ferraro is one of the goldsmiths who is often called to realize the prizes in the most important events and festivals and a special thanks also to Videomaker Shirin Kyanvash for the precious support.

The event is sponsored by:

Mauro Bolognini Center, Italian Film Authors, The Yearbook of Italian Cinema & Audiovisuals, Silvana Mangano Study Center, the Cultural Association APS Occhio dell’Arte, Historical Archive of Italian Cinema, CameraWorKs, International Award Apoxiomeno.

Photo Marco Bonanni