Success for the Christmas Market organized by the De Marchi Foundation. Among the items offered for sale, there is also the jacket worn by Maverick (Tom Cruise) in Top Gun 2.

The Christmas Market held last weekend and organized by De Marchi Foundation it was a unique opportunity to have fun, socialize and shop at the Milanese Philological Center with attractions, social cohesion and solidarity.

Patrizia Gaeta, a volunteer of the Foundation, organized 40 stations that were occupied by the most followed Italian luxury artisans who sparked the curiosity of the large audience (more than 3000 visitors). The brand is one of the most popular Avirex, who dressed Tom Cruise in the sequel to “Top Gun“: The Maverick jacket on the occasion of the Chritmas Market was also worn by the testimonial of the event, Marianna Bonavolontà, daughter of “Goodwill”, One of the best known Italian top guns. Also present was the Chinese giant SHEIN, a long-time supporter of the Foundation, who honored all the participants in the #SHEINholidays contest with gifts.

The three days ended with moments of entertainment attended by youtuber, influencer, the presenter Martina Panagia, the songwriter Alberto Fortis accompanied by the violinist Elsa Martignoni, the acoustic duo “i Prema”, And the musical artist Pietro Gandetto.

The G. and D. De Marchi ONLUS Foundation was founded by a group of doctors and parents who felt the need to do something more than simple medical therapy for their children suffering from tumors and other serious diseases; realizing that it was not enough to treat them with the best possible therapies, they focused on “human and child-friendly” assistance and psychological support with the ultimate goal of “normalization” and a good quality of life. Today at the De Marchi Pediatric Clinic of the Polyclinic of Milan, global assistance is provided which is achieved through the establishment of scholarships for doctors, the purchase of equipment that speed up diagnosis, improvement of structures and use of teams of psychologists, social workers, play leaders.

The journalist and entrepreneur Marianna Bonavolontà, always present in initiatives with charitable and cultural purposes and for some time engaged in the enhancement of luxury crafts (especially “made in Italy”) through the “Chic Advisor” portal, as testimonial of the Christmas Market not only moderated the moments of entertainment, but also took care of the interviews with the artisans and guests who attended the event and which will be published and disseminated through the SHEIN channels.

Credits: MAF studio; AudiophonicA; Shield Srl.